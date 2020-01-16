Rihanna responds to Shaggy's claims that she wanted to audition for her new album

It seems that one thing is certain about Rihanna's ninth studio album, and it is the fact that Shaggy will have nothing to do with it.

The 51-year-old reggae / dancehall legend decided that he will not appear in the next project of his 31-year-old colleague, mainly because he was required to compete for his role with other artists.

Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell, said that the people of Rihanna contacted him for an eventual appearance on his album.

Even so, he declined the invitation, since he did not feel the need to audition for the album and preferred to leave the opportunity to other younger boys.

He said: "They approached me for the Rihanna project, yes. There are many excellent people involved, but for me, I didn't need to audition to be on the record, I will leave it to the younger ones."

Rihanna's representative denied Shaggy's claims in a statement that said: "We are working on an album, not a talent show, so why (Rihanna) would require Shaggy or any other artist to audition?"

He continued with: “After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her to ask to be part of the album. She explained that the album was practically finished and that they were only working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to actually use. However, she invited him to send some materials to see if it fits the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, and it was more than doing everything possible for him to appear on the album. "

Fans of the "Shut Up and Drive,quot; performer have been waiting a long time for the release of their ninth album, as the diva first announced that its arrival would be in 2019.

However, Rihanna later stated that her project may not have been completed yet and retained the launch for an indefinite period.

According to previous statements by the singer, the long-awaited album would be strongly influenced by the reggae genre, but it would still be unusual.

The star has developed further by stating that the elements of the genre can be felt in all tracks of the album, although it also explored other types of music.

In May 2019, the musician also addressed the ongoing speculation about whether Lady Gaga or Drake would appear on some of the next tracks.

Ad

At that time, Rihanna said she didn't see such collaborations happening soon.



Post views:

0 0