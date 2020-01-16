Rick Tocchet of the Arizona Coyotes replaces the fired Gerard Gallant as coach of the Pacific Division in the NHL All-Star Game

With the dismissal of Gerard Gallant by the Golden Knights of Las Vegas on Wednesday, a place was opened to train the Pacific Division in the NHL 2020 All-Star Game. On Thursday, the NHL filled the place with the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes, Rick Tocchet.

The Tocchet Coyotes currently occupy first place in the Pacific Division with a record of 26-18-5. He will join Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic) of Boston Bruins, Todd Reirden (Metropolitan) of Washington Capitals and Craig Berube (Central) of the hometown of St. Louis Blues.

During his 18-year career at the NHL, Tocchet attended four NHL Star Games on behalf of the Flyers three times and the Pittsburgh Penguins once. He collected a 2-2 record for the Welsh Conference and scored four goals and three assists. In the 1993 NHL All-Star Game in New York, Tocchet replaced his teammate Mario Lemieux, who was receiving treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Darcy Kuemper was ready to be the solo player representative of the Coyotes; however, he has been out since mid-December with a lower body injury and was replaced on Wednesday by Calgary Flames netminder David Rittich. Clayton Keller was included in the "Last Men in,quot; vote, but lost to Quinn Hughes of Vancouver.

Tocchet is the second Coyotes head coach to be behind the bench for a All-Star Game. Jim Schoenfeld served as an assistant coach for the Team North America champion at the 1999 event.

The NHL All-Star 2020 Game will be held on Saturday, January 25 in St. Louis with the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night.