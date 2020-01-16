Richard Linklater develops a new CBS All Access series on abused animals

WENN / Avalon



"Childhood"Director Richard Linklater is developing a new animal rescue series for CBS All Access.

The untitled reality show, executive produced by TV's self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw and his son Jay, will be located in Austin, Texas, and surrounding areas.

"I come to this project with the hope of shedding light on the people I've met and who make a difference every day in the lives of unwanted, abused and disabled animals," Linklater told Deadline. "What surprises me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between animals and their human caregivers."

"These are inspiring stories that I think will be a positive force in the world. I am grateful to CBS All Access for their support in this adventure."