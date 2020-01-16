RHOA Supertease: NeNe and the Kenyan dispute almost becomes physical.

NeNe leaks Y Kenya MooreThe fiery enmity is far from over.

The famous enemies fought a renewed round of emotional warfare last week. Real Atlanta Housewives. And because of the look of this exclusive midway season, you can't see a ceasefire anywhere.

"Someone pushes me, Wendy, I will say something, "Leakes tells the television personality and his friend Wendy Williams, who advises the star of Bravo to "give these girls friendship and love."

Williams's suggestion seems actionable for a minute, since the RHOA Toasted ceremoniously toast for "life,quot;, "love,quot;, "money,quot;, "friends,quot; and more during a ceremony of breaking dishes during their holidays in Greece at the end of this season. But the road to peace (or maybe not) is paved with a fierce contest for most of the main ladies of the series, especially Leakes and Moore. In a montage of shortly heated scenes, women exchange bordering physical blows that intensify considerably during the trip to Greece.

"Please go to jail again," Moore tells Leakes while the rest of the group watches.