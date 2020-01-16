Report: 44% increase in the demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem | News

According to an Israeli defense group, Israeli authorities demolished homes in Palestinian areas of occupied East Jerusalem at a significantly higher rate in 2019 than the previous year.

In a new report, Ir Amim said that 104 housing units were demolished in 2019 compared to 72 units in 2018. The 44 percent increase also ends what had been a decline in demolitions between 2016 and 2018.

Aviv Tatarsky, the Ir Amim researcher who wrote the report published on Wednesday, said the group found that only 7 percent of the housing units advanced by city planners last year were for Palestinian neighborhoods. The Palestinians represent approximately one third of the population of Jerusalem.

"The situation in East of Jerusalem It has been very bad last year, "he said.

Israel says the demolished houses were built illegally and the destruction was sanctioned by the court. But the Palestinians say they face a serious housing crisis fueled by Israel's reluctance to issue building permits.

"All the money I have raised in recent years, I spent to build this house and in a few moments they destroyed it under the pretext that I did not have a permit," said Mohammed al-Barzyan, a Palestinian. whose house was demolished last year.

"That was an unfair decision in terms of humanity, and with this decision a family of 18 people became homeless."

& # 39; Mass development & # 39;

According to the Israeli rights group B & # 39; Tselem, the Jewish neighborhoods in occupied East of Jerusalem, as well as the settlement blocks in its surroundings "enjoy massive development and substantial financing." However, the Israeli authorities do everything possible to prevent development in the Palestinian areas.

In a statement, the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem said all its "compliance operations,quot; are carried out in accordance with the law.

Occupied East of Jerusalem It has a Palestinian population of at least 370,000 and about 209,000 Israeli Jewish settlers.

Israel captured East of Jerusalem, The West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 war, lands that the Palestinian Authority wants for its future state. Israel annexed East of Jerusalem that year in a movement not recognized internationally and considers the entire city its capital.

Shortly after capturing East of JerusalemIsrael expanded municipal boundaries to cover large areas of vacant land where it later built Jewish settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

At the same time, it drastically limited the expansion of Palestinian neighborhoods, forcing many in increasingly populated areas to build illegally.