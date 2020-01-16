Reese Witherspoon receives another surprise delivery from Beyonce

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Morning Show & # 39; She receives a complete collection of Ivy Park after previously receiving a box of Champagne Ace of Spades from Queen Bey and her husband.

Reese witherspoon showed his love for Beyonce Knowles while modeling the latest collection of Ivy Park x Adidas star clothes in a fun new clip.

"The morning show"Star put on several different sets of the line while posing and cheating in front of a bright orange background, while talking about the surprise delivery.

"Guys, someone told me that a great package is coming. I don't know what it is. Let's see," he said on Instagram this afternoon.

While the star initially guessed that the giant orange package could contain art, some balloons or movie posters, it opened it to reveal the full line-up collection of the "Formation" star.

Reese then proceeded to model some of the pieces for fans, with a little dance for each.

"Does this officially make me the newest member of #Beyhive?" she captioned the video, referring to Beyonce fans. "Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark loot!"

The special gift comes after the "Hold Up" star and her rapper husband Jay Z gifted the "Legally blonde"Actress is a case of the champagne Jay & # 39; s Armand de Brignac, commonly known as Ace of Spades," after she shared an edited photo of herself with the Golden Globes couple earlier this month, January 2020