Recipe for solidarity: how Indian protesters are fed | News

New Delhi, India – A group of Sikh farmers from the northern state of Punjab arrived at the Shaheen Bagh of New Delhi, chose a place under a pedestrian bridge and began unpacking their utensils (a gas stove, huge utensils and supplies) and turned on a communal kitchen or " langar ".

Shaheen Bagh is The epicenter of the ongoing protests, led by Muslim women, against the Citizens Amendment Act (AAC), an amendment to the Indian citizenship law of 1955 that is considered anti-Muslim.

The Sikhs, aided by women who protested that they were rolled up "chapati,quot; (bread) while they were still seated, prepared breakfast and lunch for more than 1,000 people, including children, protesting against the CAA, which was approved last month.

The new law aims to grant Indian citizenship to "persecuted,quot; minorities of the Muslim majority in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, while blocking the naturalization of Muslims.

Muslims see their exclusion from the law that makes religion the basis of citizenship as another attempt by the Narendra Modi government to "marginalize them."

Together with a National Registry of Citizens (NRC) proposed at the national level, the community fears that the measures will aim to strip millions of Indian Muslims of their citizenship. People from other disadvantaged castes and gender identities, as well as women, are vulnerable to the NRC.

Since December 11, when the law was passed, millions of citizens across India have protested against the CAA despite prohibitive orders and brutal police repression, in which at least 28 people have died.

& # 39; An act of kindness & # 39;

Marching with the protesters, without pomp or waving banners, there is an army of people who provide them with food and drinks.

Protesters carry banners and lit candles during a silent protest against the new citizenship law in Jama Masjid in Old Delhi (File: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters)

At the India Gate of New Delhi, the iconic memorial monument of the First World War, on a windy December afternoon, the mercury fell to a cold of 13 degrees Celsius. But that did not deter Mohammad Fuaad, 44, of leaning on a yellow police barricade and calling passersby, holding a rectangular package.

"Biryani le leejiye, sir, biryani vegetables (have biryani, sir, it's vegetarian biryani)," he shouted, assuring people that the rice had been cooked with potatoes instead of meat, to avoid any problem at a time when the Meat and eating it has been deeply polarized in the light of growing Hindu nationalism under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Fuaad was not trying to sell his biryani, he was offering it for free. In a space surrounded by the British era monument, thousands of protesters were reading the preamble of the Indian constitution in a loop.

The Sikh community is preparing kheer for the protesters of Shaheen Bagh.

Unity in diversity.# महानऔरते_शहीनबागकी pic.twitter.com/coJx1NI4CL – Shahnawaz (@ Shahnaw12973537) January 16, 2020

"You know, a dark law has been introduced to threaten the unity and integrity of India, and students from all universities are defending it," said Kamran Khan, a Fuaad colleague at the Khidmat Foundation, a social welfare collective.

"We have come here to support you in this mission," he told Al Jazeera Khan, who lived in the oldest part of the Indian capital.

At approximately 8 p.m., when police asked protesters to finish, the 80 kilograms (176 pounds) of Khidmat biryani were almost finished. Its intense aroma persisted and was met with winter comfort a few meters away: "Chai langar,quot; or tea offering from members of Khalsa Aid, a Sikh charity.

"In a protest like this where people are there independently (of their identities), I saw this as an act of kindness," said Manpreet Kaur, 26, who works as a travel agent.

Community ties

Amarpreet Singh, managing director of Khalsa Aid in the Asia-Pacific region, told Al Jazeera that it was brutal police violence in two predominantly Muslim institutions, Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) in New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) of the state of Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh). They to intervene.

In almost simultaneous attacks on the afternoon of December 15, police stormed the two campuses 130 km (80 miles) away, firing tear gas and real ammunition, attacking students with batons and destroying property. More than 100 students were injured in the attacks, one lost an eye and the other a limb. The students of both universities had been protesting against CAA.

Protesters shout slogans while attending a protest rally against CAA in the southern Indian city of Kochi (Sivaram V / Reuters)

Ishita Dey, a food anthropologist and assistant professor of sociology at the University of South Asia in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera that food is one of the oldest forms that shows solidarity between communities.

"From natural disasters to conflict situations, the first thing it distributes is food," he said.

In India, Dey said there is "resistance to food participation,quot; between different communities due to "intercom rules, specifically bans on the exchange of water and cooked food."

But anti-CAA protesters are subverting such ideas, thus defying the divisive rhetoric of Prime Minister Modi.

& # 39; The protest is somewhat tiring & # 39;

Ghazala Meer is a 26-year-old woman from the Ladakh region (carved in Kashmir administered by India in August) who participates in protests in New Delhi.

"Going to a protest is something very tiring, it is not something you would do for fun. You identify with a certain set of ideas and defend them," he told Al Jazeera.

Meer said that the availability of food in such protests brings a sense of comfort and union. "It's not just for a certain group of people, but for everyone," said Meer.

Activist Umar Khalid, who is frequently seen demonstrating, said it is not unusual for people to offer food to protesters, but the scale of support in the ongoing protests is unprecedented.

"Because the attack is against the citizenship of all citizens of this country, everyone wants to contribute," he told Al Jazeera.

In Shaheen Bagh, hundreds of women protesting are shaking the traditional domestic makeup of India while defying the coldest winter in New Delhi in a century, leading the resistance while men lean from the side, cook and care for them.

A dozen men of just over 20 years watch a huge bubbling pot with "secular chai (tea)". A banner hangs over its place: & # 39; Secular Chai – Made in India & # 39 ;.

Ajaz Ahmad, 23, said his tea brand is a protest against Modi, who had based his 2014 election campaign on the claim that he worked as a tea seller in his childhood.

"Chaiwaley, teri chai non-secular hai (tea seller, your tea is not secular)," said Ahmad.

Doubtful to claim credit

However, many of those who offer food and drinks hesitate to claim credit.

Kamran Khan of Khidmat said about his support: "It would be like cutting a finger and being counted as a martyr," suggesting that his was a modest contribution to the movement.

On December 19 at the iconic New Delhi protest site, Jantar Mantar, a man in his 30s offered bottled water and bananas to the 28-year-old artist Daamini K.

"I asked him who he was and he said & # 39; it's for all of us & # 39;" he told Al Jazeera.

On the same day, a middle-aged man offered water to the writer and photographer Anagh Mukherjee, based in Mumbai, when he marched with tens of thousands of people.

"I was really touched by the gesture because they did it to keep everyone accused," Mukherjee said.

In the North 24 Pargan district of the state of West Bengal, anti-CAA protesters made food their way of protest by blocking a section of the road and cooking Biryani on an industrial scale.

Not all gestures are that the great investigator Anusha Pandey, 36 (whose name was changed to order) took cookies with her to a protest, anticipating police detention in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. She ended up in detention, along with 200 other people.

"I ate and distributed them (cookies) among the detainees, only two, three packages, nothing on a large scale," Pandey said.

The recipe for protest food.

Protest food involves money; food preparation, supply and transportation logistics; and its distribution. Individuals, groups and strangers that come together are the backbone of this protest infrastructure.

For almost a month, Mohamad Anas, a former student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has not gone to work at his organization defending the rights of the disabled. Spend almost 4,000 rupees a day to supply 30 liters (8 gallons) of tea at the protest in front of one of the university doors.

Anas has a locomotive disability and uses his specialized four-wheel scooter to store the large steel containers in which he picks up tea from vendors in nearby Sukhdev Vihar. Your friends also help.

"I do what my financial situation allows me to ensure that students here can protest peacefully and easily," Anas told Al Jazeera. It also offers tea to more than 150 police and paramilitaries stationed there.

Abdul Rahman, a 42-year-old baker, is financing his food campaign through Nawa-e-Haque, a social welfare organization of which he is a part. The neighbors contribute in kind for the protest food they prepare in their bakery.

"I come here (to Jamia's protest) around 4pm every day since I saw the wounded and hungry children in the hospitals on the night of December 15," Rahman said, his voice broken and tears falling down his face. . He gestured to say he couldn't speak anymore.

The son of his colleague, Saadiq Ghazi, 17, takes over. Ghazi took time off in his preparations for the 12th grade exam to help with the protests.

"Among the five friends of my father and his children, we are a team of 10-15 people on any day," he said.

Others, like Bushra Khan, make crowdfunding efforts. A shoe box acts as a donation box, with a notched groove cut into the cardboard; He sits at the table where he serves tea and snacks at Jamia's door.

Back in Shaheen Bagh, where a 24-hour women's protest has become an emblem of the anti-CAA and NRC movement, residents of the area have gathered.

When Hussain Khan, 45, who reserves his food support for specific groups (women, children, the elderly, artists and journalists) realizes that his cookie box has lightened, he greets 18-year-old Amaan Saifi to go . buy another carton

"We're both from Shaheen Bagh, but I didn't know him before these protests," Saifi told Al Jazeera.

At India Gate, while Fuaad packs its empty biryani containers, he reveals his reason for charity and solidarity with the protesting students.

"When they are in positions of power in the future, I think they will be more involved with humanitarian causes."