Raz B arrested for DUI release after posting a $ 5,000 bonus

It seems that Root B He has found himself again in trouble with the law. This time he was arrested for a DUI.

According to TMZ, Raz was arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California, around 3 am Wednesday after an officer allegedly saw him pass a red light. The sources reportedly told the site that he told the officer that he was lost and did not have his driver's license.

The officer smelled alcohol on him and admitted having drunk and smoked pot that same night. A field sobriety test was performed and did not pass. He was arrested and registered on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released after posting a $ 5,000 bonus.

As previously reportedLast year Raz B found himself in legal trouble after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Minnesota while on the B2K Tour. It was later revealed that he was not charged for the incident. The lack of evidence caused prosecutors to abandon the case. Raz said his girlfriend was violent towards him and that he was only defending himself.

In November, it was announced that there would be another Millenium tour, however, B2K was not part of the tour. At the time exclusively He told us that he was going back this time and congratulated all the acts that are on the tour for the second time.

