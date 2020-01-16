Raven Gates shares health update after misdiagnosis and surgery

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort
The Bachelor star Crow doors It is on its way to recovery.
After revealing to his 1 million Instagram followers that he was being operated on for an unspecified medical problem, Raven returned to social media on Thursday with more details about his fear of health.
As a result, the 28-year-old influencer was misdiagnosed with a chronic illness sometime last year. After dealing with what she described as three years of constant pain, doctors were finally able to treat her properly.
"I'M BACK! And finally I feel myself again!" She wrote on Instagram. "Have you ever been so tired and so exhausted that it is all you can do to avoid falling apart? But the show must go on."
She continued: "Well, I feel MUCH BETTER. 3 years of pain finally disappeared. And now I can run all day without any pain! 2019 was a difficult year for me, emotionally and physically. I followed a lot, I got up above and I felt they kicked me while I was down. "
Raven said he "did not expect,quot; such a positive result and concluded: "Then, with all that he said: KEEP HOPE, things will improve. I love you guys and I am here for you, as you have been for me." ".
Fans flooded the comments section of the reality show star with good wishes, but when asked to offer more information, Raven said the following: "I don't want to share yet until it's completely out of reach, but the misdiagnoses were just because the symptoms are very similar. "
The couple met and fell in love in season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2017.
