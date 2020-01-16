Raven Gates shares health update after misdiagnosis and surgery

The Bachelor star Crow doors It is on its way to recovery.

After revealing to his 1 million Instagram followers that he was being operated on for an unspecified medical problem, Raven returned to social media on Thursday with more details about his fear of health.

As a result, the 28-year-old influencer was misdiagnosed with a chronic illness sometime last year. After dealing with what she described as three years of constant pain, doctors were finally able to treat her properly.

"I'M BACK! And finally I feel myself again!" She wrote on Instagram. "Have you ever been so tired and so exhausted that it is all you can do to avoid falling apart? But the show must go on."

She continued: "Well, I feel MUCH BETTER. 3 years of pain finally disappeared. And now I can run all day without any pain! 2019 was a difficult year for me, emotionally and physically. I followed a lot, I got up above and I felt they kicked me while I was down. "