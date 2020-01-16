Rasheeda Frost began fasting on January 1: learn more details in her video

Rasheeda Frost began fasting on January 1, but told fans that it is not too late to start now. Look at the motivational message he shared on his social media account.

‘My 30-day fast started on January 1, but it's never too late to start, so join us and take your official @whatwaistofficial waistband and let's go to the gym! #timetogetfine #getfit # 2020 #letsgo # 30daychallenge #fasting #workout #whatwaistofficial, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone sprouted on her and said: ‘You're too pretty. Hair combines with everything "and another follower published this:" You look sexy as always, you are a true beauty in and out of one in a million and it is a blessing to all, we all hope for the best. "

A fan wrote: ‘Your skin looks beautiful! Your brilliant! Positive Vibes 2020! "And another commentator wrote:" Omg, I did this but I started a little before the new year. "

One commenter said: ‘I have this same waist trainer 😍 wait, is it better to wear it outdoors on your clothes? Ion use mine like this haha, let me know. "

Someone else wants to watch a video made by Rasheeda and her husband Kirk Frost: ras @rasheeda @ frost117 Everyone should make an exercise video together in the future. I know they will be super busy, but they will be great together. I love it. & # 39;

Another follower does not seem to agree with this lifestyle that involves fasting: "No, thank you, what is good for you and others is great." But for my body and my medical health, I have my own training that I am working on. Bless! & # 39;

In addition to this, Rasheeda and Kirk have been working very hard to make their local Frost Bistro as surprising as possible.

Ad

Most fans who already went there praise the location. They also say that the food there is delicious.



Post views:

two