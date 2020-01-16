Rare of Selena Gomez VS Yummy of Justin Bieber: What single is winning?

At one point, fans were calling for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber to solve their problems and get married. They were known as Jelena and were believed to be one of the high profile couples who were going to do it, they didn't. Justin Bieber finally surprised Jelena fans by revealing that it was not Selena who had been the love of her life, but Hailey Baldwin. The two got married and have a lot of fans and supporters (as well as angry critics of Jelena), but it seems that Justin and Selena can't escape their destinies. It seems that these former lovers can continue to cross each other's paths, especially now that they have released new music at the same time.

Both Selena and Justin have new singles: "Rare,quot; by Selena and "Yummy,quot; by Justin Bieber.

The irony is that it seems that both songs are about Justin's love life and the triangle he created when he and Selena finished things permanently and married Hailey Bieber.

Selena has made it clear, without naming Justin, that her album Rare It's about her coming out of a bad relationship. And the album is resonating with the public. People love this album and the songs that express a broken heart, but they do it in an optimistic format so that you feel stronger for the experience rather than devastated by it.

Selena is on her third single from the album. After "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and "Look At Her Now,quot; it seems that "Rare,quot; is going to claim the top Billboard list, something that Justin Bieber's "Yummy,quot; has not yet done.

You can watch the new video of "Rare,quot; by Selena Gomez below.

After Selena released her singles "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and "Look At Her Now,quot; there was no doubt for the public that the theme of the lyrics was Justin Bieber. It seemed he could do nothing more than release a song dedicated to his wife!

The musical story behind the songs (and Justin's next album) is speaking a lot to the listeners and, frankly, the love triangle between Justin, Hailey and former Selena Gomez is a seller's dream. While Selena is pouring her heart into her music, the story with her and Justin is driving sales and people are on the edge of their seats waiting for Justin's next album name and release date.

If Justin's album praises Hailey to the point that he seems to be criticizing or completely ignoring his relationship with Selena, it could be counterproductive. Perhaps one could say that Selena has won the "sympathy vote,quot; in this competition. People feel bad about the way things happened with Justin and Selena, and when it comes to choosing between the two, Selena probably wins.

That doesn't mean that Justin's "Yummy,quot; isn't a great song, it is. But if your entire album is an ode to the love of your life, Hailey, that can be seen as a blow against Selena and Selena's fans "Seleneators,quot; are a great force. Don't forget that for many years, Selena Gomez led the world with more Instagram followers!

You may hear Justin Bieber's "Yummy,quot; on the next video player.

What you think? What song do you like best: "Rare,quot; or "Yummy?"

Who do you think will reach number one first: Justin Bieber or Selena Gomez? Keep in mind that both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber could be nominated for the Grammy for next year's awards, as long as Justin releases the entire album.

Can you imagine the person in charge of the seating arrangement, if Justin, Hailey and Selena attend the 2021 Grammy!



