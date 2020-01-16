Ranking of the best college football teams to never win everything, from BCS to CFP

%MINIFYHTML857955805f5c2d588aef3023b9b2baec11% %MINIFYHTML857955805f5c2d588aef3023b9b2baec12%

Sometimes it's the team that didn't win everything we remember most. This year marks the twentieth season since the BCS era began in 1998, a system that finally gave way to the University American football playoff, but still left us with several teams most remembered for the fact that it did not Win the national title.

Clemson became the last team to lose the college football championship in Monday's 42-25 loss to LSU, but Clemson did not make it to this list. Ohio state made based on our criteria to choose a team by season That did not win everything. Is that debatable? Absolutely given the controversy surrounding the 29-23 defeat of the Buckeyes against Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl.

We stick to our choice, and Ohio State joins a list of champions that could have been.

We did the same exercise for the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March.

So which teams did not win everything but remain in our minds at this time of year? Here is a closer look: