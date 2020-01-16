Ranking of the best college football teams to never win everything, from BCS to CFP

Sometimes it's the team that didn't win everything we remember most. This year marks the twentieth season since the BCS era began in 1998, a system that finally gave way to the University American football playoff, but still left us with several teams most remembered for the fact that it did not Win the national title.
Clemson became the last team to lose the college football championship in Monday's 42-25 loss to LSU, but Clemson did not make it to this list. Ohio state made based on our criteria to choose a team by season That did not win everything. Is that debatable? Absolutely given the controversy surrounding the 29-23 defeat of the Buckeyes against Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl.
We stick to our choice, and Ohio State joins a list of champions that could have been.
MORE: Top 25 too early for 2020
We did the same exercise for the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March.
So which teams did not win everything but remain in our minds at this time of year? Here is a closer look:
-
Record: 11-1
Points for / against: 34.3 (16), 21.3 (30)
All Americans: None
The champion of that year: Miami
What could have been: We believe that Oregon would have done better against the Hurricanes than Nebraska and the quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy Eric Crouch. At least, we would have liked to see Joey Harrington try, especially after he led the Ducks to a 38-16 victory against the No. 3 Colorado at the Fiesta Bowl. The Buffaloes had defeated Nebraska 62-36 at the beginning of the season.
-
Record: 11-2
Points for / against: 32.6 (T-35th), 15.9 (4th)
All Americans:TE Fred Davis, T Sam Baker, DT Sedrick Ellis, LB Keith Rivers, S Taylor Mays
The champion of that year: LSU
What could have been: There were so many teams in this wild card season that they were close, and Ohio State finally played LSU in the BCS national championship game. We still like this team of the USC, which lost two games by eight points combined under Pete Carroll. The Trojans beat Illinois 49-17 in the Rose Bowl, but it was too little, too late.
-
Record: 12-2
Points for / against: 42.9 (3rd), 15.3 (5th)
All Americans: QB Jason White, WR Mark Clayton, T Jammal Brown, DT Tommie Harris, LB Teddy Lehman, CB Derrick Strait, KR / PR Antonio Perkins
Champions of that year: USC, LSU
What could have been: The Sooners ran the cable in the regular season as No. 1 under Bob Stoops with a highly decorated team that included Heisman Trophy winner Jason White. The Sooners, however, were defeated 35-7 by Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game before losing to LSU 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl. Since USC and LSU divide the title, there is no better option for this season.
-
Record: 12-1
Points for / against: 46.8 (1st), 18.7 (12th)
All Americans:RB LaMichael James, S Cliff Harris
The champion of that year: Brown
What could have been: This was the only Chip Kelly championship with the Ducks, and was led by a major offense with Darron Thomas as quarterback. That race ended in an ugly 22-19 defeat in the BCS championship game against Auburn, led by Cam Newton.
-
Record: 12-1
Points for / against: 49.6 (2nd), 21.6 (25th)
All Americans: RB Kenjon Barner, LB Dion Jordan
The champion of that year: Alabama
What could have been: We could put Notre Dame here. After all, the Irish beat Stanford that year, and the Ducks did not. Still, we believe that Oregon was the best team. Would it have been better for Chip Kelly's offense against Tide with Marcus Mariota and a field that included Kenjon Barner and De & # 39; Anthony Thomas?
-
Record: 12-2
Points for / against: 39.5 (13), 24.7 (48)
All Americans: RB Tre Mason, KR / PR Chris Davis
The champion of that year: Florida State
What could have been: Gus Malzahn enjoyed a wild first season with the Tigers, which included several exciting victories before the "Kick Six,quot; in a 34-28 Iron Bowl victory that derailed Alabama's bet in a three-mobs round. The State of Florida, however, beat the Tigers 34-31 dramatically in the final game of the BCS championship.
-
Record: 11-1
Points for / against: 35.8 (12 °), 12.0 (2 °)
All Americans: WR David Boston, G Rob Murphy, CB Antoine Winfield, S Damon Moore
The champion of that year: Tennessee
What could have been: This was a team loaded under John Cooper, led by quarterback Joe Germaine and linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer. The Buckeyes remained at number 1 in the AP poll until a shocking 28-24 loss to the state of Michigan led by Nick Saban. Ohio State had to settle for a position in the Sugar Bowl, where it beat No. 8 Texas A,amp;M, while Tennessee played in Florida State for the first national BCS championship.
-
Record: 12-2
Points for / against: 36.9 (16), 18.4 (6)
All Americans: WRAmari Cooper, G Arie Kouandjio, LB Trey DePriest, S Landon Collins, P JK Scott
The champion of that year: Ohio State
What could have been: The new offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin brought a record offensive to Tuscaloosa, which resulted in a great year for Blake Sims and Cooper, finalist for Heisman. The Tide, however, lost 42-35 in an exciting College Football Playoff semifinal that felt like the championship game. That's why we give Alabama the go-ahead over the state of Florida and Oregon.
-
Record: 11-1
Points for / against: 40.3 (1st), 13.5 (5th)
All Americans: QB Michael Vick, DE Corey Moore, CB Ike Charlton
The champion of that year: Florida State
What could have been: Florida State went from cable to cable at number 1, and Nebraska and Penn State also had excellent teams this season. But Virginia Tech ranked second on November 7 and remained undefeated until the BCS championship game (which is remembered for the show that Vick and Peter Warrick did more than the final score 46-29).
-
Record: 12-2
Points for / against: 51.1 (1st), 24.5 (57th)
All Americans: QBSam Bradford, TE Jermaine Gresham, T Phil Loadholt, G Duke Robinson, DT Gerald McCoy
The champion of that year: Florida
What could have been: Bradford won the Heisman Trophy and led a ridiculous offensive that averaged more than 50 points per game. The Sooners played the title game despite losing to Texas, due to a three-way tie with Texas Tech, before losing 24-14 to Florida in the title game.
-
Record: 13-1
Points for / against: 39.3 (3rd), 16.7 (12th)
All Americans: QBColt McCoy, WR Jordan Shipley, C Chris Hall, LB Sergio Kindle, S Earl Thomas
The champion of that year: Alabama
What could have been: If you want to put the Florida 2009 team, whose only loss was against Alabama in the SEC championship, that's fine too. We stayed with the Longhorns, and like everyone else, we wondered how much closer that 37-21 loss of the Rose Bowl would be against the Tide if ColtMcCoy had played the entire game.
-
Record: 13-2
Points for / against: 35.4 (twentieth), 13.2 (fourth)
All Americans: LB Roquan Smith
The champion of that year: Alabama
What could have been: The Bulldogs had a field full of runners with senior runners Sony Michel and Nick Chubb and freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, who improved every week. Smith, who won the Butkus Award, set the pace of defense. Georgia avenged their only defeat of the season against Auburn in a 28-7 second championship championship over the Tigers. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs wasted a 13-0 lead in a 26-23 loss to Alabama in the championship game.
-
Record: 13-0
Points for / against: 32.1 (18), 11.3 (1st)
All Americans: RB Cadillac Williams, T Marcus McNeill, CB Carlos Rogers, S Junior Rosegreen
The champion of that year: USC
What could have been:The only undefeated team on this list, Auburn wore out opponents with a backfield that included quarterback Jason Campbell and the duo of Williams and Ronnie Brown runners. However, the Tigers never had that blow in the USC giant, and we believe that this team led by Tommy Tuberville would have kept it closer than the 55-19 beating that the Trojans put in Oklahoma. The closer we will never know.
-
Record:13-1
Points for / against:46.9 (3rd), 13.7 (4th)
All Americans:RB J.K. Dobbins, G Wyatt Davis, DE Chase Young, CB Jeff Okudah
The champion of that year:LSU
What could have been:The Buckeyes spent all November in the n. ° 2 in the polls before the matches of university football matches were published. The Buckeyes had two Heisman Trophy finalists in Justin Fields and Chase Young and won each game before the PPC semifinal by two digits. Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 at the Fiesta Bowl, but some bad calls contributed to that list. If you want to put the Tigers here, that's fine. This Ohio State team, however, will kick more time for not winning everything.
-
Record: 14-1
Points for / against: 38.5 (16), 20.2 (22),
All Americans: QB Deshaun Watson, TE Jordan Leggett, DE Shaq Lawson, CB Mackensie Alexander, S Jayron Kearse
The champion of that year: Alabama
What could have been: We were tempted to put Ohio State here, which might have had more talent than the Tigers but never played as a No. 1 team until it was too late. Meanwhile, Clemson finished the undefeated season and faced Alabama in a 45-40 loss in the college football championship.
-
Record: 12-1
Points for / against: 34.1 (eighth), 10.4 (second)
All Americans: QB Troy Smith, T Alex Boone, DE Quinn Pitcock, LB James Laurinaitis, KR / PR Ted Ginn Jr.
The champion of that year: Florida
What could have been: Jim Tressel led this team to a perfect regular season that included No. 1 vs. No. 2 clashes against Texas and Michigan. Smith won the Heisman Trophy and the Buckeyes ran the cable at No. 1 before, a 41-14 loss to the Urban Meyer Florida team in the BCS championship game.
-
Record: 11-1
Points for / against: 42.2 (3rd), 15.8 (7th)
All Americans: Joaquín González, Bryant McKinnie, Dan Morgan, Ed Reed, Santana Moss
The champion of that year: Oklahoma
What could have been: An early-season loss to Washington (which ended the season in 3rd place) kept this team loaded with Butch Davis out of the BCS championship game, despite beating No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Virginia. Tech during the season. In a four-team tiebreaker, this team could have easily won given all the talent of the Miami NFL. The hurricanes had to settle for a 37-20 victory over No. 7 Florida in the Sugar Bowl.
-
Record: 13-1
Points for / against: 35.7 (17), 11.3 (2nd)
All Americans: GWill Blackwell, DE Sam Montgomery, CB Morris Claiborne, CB Tyrann Mathieu, P Brad Wing
The champion of that year: Alabama
What could have been: The 21-0 defeat of the championship game against Alabama takes away a team that finished the unbeaten regular season and dominated until the opportunity for the title under Les Miles. The Tigers allowed more than 20 points in just three games that season, which saw them beat eight ranked opponents, including three teams from the top three.
-
Record: 14-1
Points for / against: 38.8 (16), 11.8 (1)
All Americans: T Cam Robinson, TE O.J. Howard, DE / DT Jonathan Allen, LB Reuben Foster, CB Minkah Fitzpatrick, S Marlon Humphrey
The champion of that year: Clemson
What could have been:Nick Saban had this team one unit, one second, far from winning another national title. That team would have been on the list of the best teams of all time. Clemson, however, had other ideas. Deshaun Watson performed a masterful performance in the final minutes of a 35-31 victory. Would this game have been different if Kiffin had stayed for the championship?
-
Record: 14-1
Points for / against: 45.3 (3rd), 18.1 (10th)
All Americans: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jerry Jeudy, T Jonah Williams, DL Quinnen Williams, DB Deionte Thompson
The champion of that year: Clemson
What could have been: Crimson Tide had the opportunity to be the first 15-0 team since 1897, but suffered a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the college football game. Still, the offensive with Tagovailoa and Jeudy showed the evolution of Nick Saban towards the offensive game, and they won a fifth place in Playoff in five seasons.
-
Record: 12-1
Points for / against: 40.5 (4th), 19.1 (22nd)
All Americans: QB Ken Dorsey, RB Willis McGahee, C Brett Romberg, DT Jerome McDougle
The champion of that year: Ohio State
What could have been: The Hurricanes had a run of 34 consecutive wins before a 31-24 overtime loss to Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl. How loaded was this equipment? Kellen Winslow II and Sean Taylor were not all Americans. The Hurricanes had two finalists of the Heisman Trophy in Dorsey and McGahee under the command of coach Larry Coker, and you still wonder if McGahee had not suffered an injury that ended the game against the Buckeyes.
-
Record: 12-1
Points for / against:50.2 (1st), 22.3 (27th)
All Americans: QBMatt Leinart, RB Reggie Bush, WR Dwayne Jarrett, G Taitusi Lutui, T Sam Baker, LB Darnell Bing
The champion of that year: Texas
What could have been: Do you remember the accumulation? The USC was placed against the best teams in the history of university football. The Trojans took a run of 34 consecutive wins in the BCS championship game against Texas and had two winners of the Heisman Trophy in Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. The Longhorns won a 41-38 instant classic that prevented the Pete Carroll team from winning a third consecutive national title. They simply met one of the best teams of all time in Texas.
