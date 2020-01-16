Rangers chief Steven Gerrard against the total ban on heading in Scotland | Soccer news

















1:45



Steven Gerrard is against a large-scale ban on targeting young players

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard supports the changes that allow young players to direct the ball, but it is against a total ban.

Gerrard agrees that the problem of dementia should be addressed, but favors an alternative approach to the reported plans for a total ban on targeting players under 12 in Scotland.

A study by the University of Glasgow, cited in a statement from Headway, a brain injury association, found that professional football players have a higher risk of "neurodegenerative diseases than the general public,quot; and that "there seems to be advantages in considering such movement (a ban). "

Gerrard said: "It is certainly something that I support in terms of the seriousness of the risk of dementia. But there are ways to do it when it comes to the debate on the prohibition of heading completely for children under 12 years."

"I loved throwing balls, probably from the age of four.

"So I wouldn't take them off completely because they will be watching their heroes every day on television, heading and scoring goals."

"But you can certainly do things in which you can help them by making smaller or lighter balls or by addressing yourself in a different way without using the heavy balls."