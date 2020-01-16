Rae Sremmurd's mother believes she could have fallen victim to the murder of her son

Instagram

Days after Michael Sullivan was arrested for the alleged murder of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi's stepfather, Bernadette Walker admits that the 19-year-old has threatened her several times.

The mother of Rae Sremmurd rappers Swae lee Y Slim Jxmmi promises that "it could have been me" after the alleged murder of his son of the stepfather of the stars.

Michael Sullivan, 19, was initially arrested for a psychiatric evaluation after police in Tupelo, Mississippi, found his father, Floyd Sullivan, shot dead in the family's home earlier this month (January 2020 ). He was named as a person of interest in the case and, after being discharged from the hospital, officers from the Lee County Sheriff's Department arrested him for murder.

Now Bernadette Walker, who previously talked about her son's mental health problems, is revealing that he is lucky to be alive.

"I'm not going to say that & # 39; something like this was unexpected & # 39;" Walker told People. "Of course, although it wasn't unexpected, you still don't expect it. He has threatened me several times. It could very well have been me. He has fired weapons more than once."

He added that his other children are dealing with what happened as best they could.

"It's been a few days and everyone tries to give them space and let them process what happened," he said. "It's still amazing. They are making arrangements for the funeral and everything. They are broken, but they have to go on because they obviously still have obligations. They are just trying it the best they can."

Slim and Swae Lee, who were raised in part by their stepfather Floyd, 62, previously published a statement but have not commented since. "Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply sad for the death of their stepfather, but they are both grateful for the love and support they had during their education," said duo spokesman Juel Stanley. "They ask that people respect their privacy during this time of grief and grief."

Following the news, Walker told TMZ that Michael suffers from a schizoaffective disorder, with symptoms that include hallucinations, delusions and mood disorders, such as mania and depression.