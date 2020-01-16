QUICK MOVEMENT OF THE EYE. Look for legal avenues to prevent Donald Trump from using his songs in his demonstrations

%MINIFYHTML519bb5a4dc5be533b63a6f0f8a2ab19411% %MINIFYHTML519bb5a4dc5be533b63a6f0f8a2ab19412%

WENN / Instar

Bassist Mike Mills issues a statement on behalf of his rock band after the president played "Everybody Hurts" and "Losing My Religion" at his reelection meeting in Milwaukee.

Up News Info –

QUICK MOVEMENT OF THE EYE. He is determined to stop the president of the United States. UU. Donald Trump of using their songs in their campaign rallies.

According to reports, the businessman who became a politician interpreted the successes of the group "Everybody Hurts" and "Losing My Religion" at his re-election meeting in Milwaukee on Tuesday (January 14), with the bassist. Mike Mills turning to Twitter to insist that he and his bandmates are considering legal action.

"We are aware that President * @realDonaldTrump continues to use our music in his demonstrations," he wrote. "We are exploring all legal avenues to avoid this, but if that is not possible, know that we do not tolerate the use of our music by this fraud and scammer."

%MINIFYHTML519bb5a4dc5be533b63a6f0f8a2ab19413% %MINIFYHTML519bb5a4dc5be533b63a6f0f8a2ab19414%

In 2015, the group, which was dissolved in 2011, also pronounced insisting that they did not "authorize or approve" Trump's use of his song "It's the end of the world as we know it (and I feel good)" at a rally .

Days before his last publication on the 45th POTUS, Mills referred to Trump as an "idiot upset by Adderal (sic)" who is "renting troops as mercenaries," after the politician said he told Saudi Arabia: " You are a very rich country. Do you want more troops? I will send them to you, but you have to pay us. "

Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Guns N Roses, Steven Tyler Y Adele They are among the acts that have also asked the president to stop playing his music at the demonstrations.