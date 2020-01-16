Putinism and Putin's retirement plan | Europe

In the speech on the state of the nation this year issued on January 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin made some bold proposals on the change of the Russian constitution. With this unexpected movement, it marked the beginning of a new political cycle that will culminate in the reorganization of the vertical of power after he resigned as president in 2024 (or even before that).

His speech left many questions unanswered and we are nowhere closer to understanding what this new agreement could be. The only thing that remains quite certain is that Putin does not plan to withdraw from politics when his term ends in 2024.

In his speech, the president admitted thatt RUssian society demands changes. A series of surveys in recent years have detected a clear change in public feelings from the desire for stability to the desire for change. A November survey He showed that about 60 percent of Russians want "major changes,quot; in the country.

Putin, a majority classic, built his popularity by telling people what he wants to hear and striving to be everything to everyone, from nationalists to liberals, in a very diverse society. He is also a master of imitation with a postmodern inclination for historical recreation. For many years, he successfully imitated the atmosphere of BrezhNevada was, which millions of Russians associate with political and economic stability.

Now people demand changes, so it seems to be offering a fake Gorbachev-style perestroika. But how prior to Do not do We hope that the imitation of Putin approaches the original.

The amendments to the constitution proposed by the Russian president would increase the power of the prime minister at the expense of the president and increase the authority of the State Council, currently an advisory body consisting ofP orRegional officials and governors.

A few hours after the speech, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev delivered his resignation and was replaced a day later by the little-known head of the Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, a man with a reputation for Be a competent technocrat although uncharismatic.

As the news arrived, Russian and foreign political analysts reached such a plurality of interpretations that it was clear that Putin has not yet shown his letters.

The first and apparently most obvious theory is that by weakening the presidency and strengthening the role of the prime minister, Putin is preparing to remain in charge of the country as chief of staff with a pocket president by his side. In other words, that means a new version of the tandem agreement that he and Medvedev had between 2008 and 2012.

The weakness of that theory lies in the fact that even after these constitutional changes are made, the prime minister will not have as much power.or that it will be difficult to talk about Putin being the same omnipotent ruler he has been during the last two decades. It is also not clear if he has enough enthusiasm to deal with the economic and social problems of the day to day of the country. He felt visibly tired of it towards the end of the tandem period, while Medvedev seemed increasingly presidential, even allowing himself to reprimand his prime minister on some occasions.

Many analysts suggest that, instead, Putin could become the head of the State Council, the body for which he proposed a special clause in the constitution. This could pave the way for a kind of succession, which is now being tested on neighbourour Kazakhstan by Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned the presidency but apparently retained power.

However, this model is unlikely to work in Russia, which has strong and strong opposition, led by Aleksey Navalny, and an equally vocal group of independent media. Putin's regime depends on its very genuine, but waning popularity, which will be difficult to maintain if the constitutional arrangement to adapt to it shamelessly changes.s personal Interests In fact, some of his followers admired his ability to circumvent the constitution through the tandem scheme without losing power.

That is why other commentators say that Putin is looking at the position of the State Duma speaker in a country that will move from a strong presidential state to a parliamentary democracy, or not democracy, as one would expect with him in charge. A technocratic prime minister of pocket would fit perfectly in this image.

As always with Russia and Putin, one must allow some degree of ambivalence. Yes, the fact that a president, who has already deceived the constitutional agreement to remain in charge for an additional 12 years, is amending the constitution during his last term is a perfect illustration of the authoritarian and personalized nature of the regime.

But Putin, who, like many other older gentlemen, spends an excessive amount of time discussing historical matters, does not necessarily want his only legacy to be a dictatorial state that collapses as soon as he leaves, in the absence of an equally strong and popular figure

Therefore, it is not inconceivable that I could be imagining a more impersonal state with a functional system of controls and balances. In fact, one of the The Kremlin's best-known narrative architects, Vladislav Surkov, have already formulated this agreement in the most flattering terms for their boss.

The He suggested that future Russia should be united not so much by Putin, a man of flesh and blood, but by Putinism as an ideology of coexistence and collective survival.

It sounds very similar to Argentine Peronism, which means that it is not necessarily incompatible with democracy.

Ultimately, there is one thing that Putin understands perhaps better than all the Kremlinologists, both Russian and Western: he is the product of constantly changing Russian political culture, not otherwise. It is the living embodiment of what Russian experts often call "the collective Putin." It can adapt as a politician to tectonic cultural and social changes, but it barely has the power to precipitate them or change their direction. Maybe he can delay them at best.

Covered by the dirty film of Russian foreign policy, these changes remain invisible to outside observers. But They exist and are powerful. They are in the direction of globalization and greater convergence with the West – inorth lifreestyle too As the Products and cultural ideas that people consume, especially online.

It is these changes, not Putin, that will define Russia's future political configuration.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.