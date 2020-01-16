Put spring back in the Arab spring | Arab Spring

Another year, another decade, another round of bad news in the Middle East.

The headlines last week were: death in Egyptian prisons, clashes in Sudan, worsening of humanitarian crises in Yemen and Syria, illegal expansion of Israeli settlements in Palestine, political paralysis in Tunisia, failure of Libyan ceasefire talks , all in addition to the US-Iranian confrontation in Iraq and the demolition of a Ukrainian civil aircraft with 176 people on board over Tehran, and the list continues.

The situation has been so severe for so long that it is blurring the already fine line between realism and fatalism in the region.

Oppression, violence, sectarianism, inequality, insecurity and war are so pervasive, so persistent, that any optimism will surely give way to pessimism.

In fact, since the beginning of the Arab Spring nine years ago, the seasons have changed so dramatically that they have left little or nothing of that precious optimism that defined and drove popular uprisings in the early days.

Many Arabs have come to believe that the good news is always pregnant with bad news and the successes carry with them the seeds of failure.

In that way, even those revolutions that managed to dismantle the dictatorships were left with the burdens of the past that lurked their future.

That may explain the skepticism about the new wave of popular turmoil that spread over the past year from Sudan and Algeria to Iraq and Lebanon and, increasingly, to Iran.

But such skepticism should not obscure the wisdom, prudence and magnificence of the new uprisings.

Learned lessons

The waves of protests in these countries are moving along the path of protest movements in Tunisia and Egypt, embracing peace, authenticity and reform, and rejecting violence and civil conflicts as means to face oppressive regimes and corrupt

They seem to have learned the hard lessons of Syria, Libya, Yemen and Iraq, as they reject indirect wars and foreign military interventions that claim to bring security or democracy but produce chaos and devastation.

The new uprisings insist on democratic reforms free of sectarianism, fundamentalism and authoritarianism, rejecting the meaningless change from one form of authoritarianism to another.

These lessons may not guarantee success, but they are indispensable to achieve any political progress. They are already putting Arab regimes on the defensive, forcing leaders to resign and pressuring parliaments to reform, setting new precedents for peaceful change.

These slow and frustrating processes are crucial for reforms to be truly democratic. Unlike totalitarian revolutions, democratic revolutions are evolutionary in nature and take a long time to change political culture and transform society.

This is the only way to prepare for the exhaustive business of democratic governance. It is mundane, it is frustrating and open.

Expect as many setbacks as advances.

The arc of history may lean toward justice, but all too often it goes into regressive oscillations.

A spring with any other name

So, for all those who have long been frustrated with the Arab Spring after countless failures and defeats and have withdrawn the term completely, for all those who never accepted their importation from the Prague Spring of 1968 or the Spring of the 1848 Nations, try to see the Spring is not as an equivalent of the Czech or European movements, nor as an event with a beginning and an end, but rather as a hope that overcomes despair, as a value to overcome the fear and as a change that promises a better future.

It is not necessary to abandon pessimism about the prospects for short-term freedom to have hope about its long-term viability.

And you don't even need to give up cynicism to embrace hope. A degree of cynicism is useful when observing the hidden motives of leaders, nationals and foreigners, especially when they justify their use or misuse of power for benevolent reasons, such as "repression for the sake of security,quot; and "bombing to stop a war,quot;. ".

A cynical attitude is useful to protect yourself from the rush towards a premature celebration and to strengthen against disappointments.

But while the cynicism of the mind can sometimes be realistic in the Middle East today, the cynicism of the heart and the will are not; It's lazy, it's daunting and it's fatalistic.

In fact, there is no place for such cynicism when countless brave men and women, young and old, are ready to sacrifice everyone for a better future.

Then, as we embark on a new year, a new decade, remember all those who gave their lives for freedom, dignity and justice, and we swear to do everything possible to keep hope alive.

Let's put spring back on the Arab Spring.