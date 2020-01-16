Priyanka Chopra reveals that Nick Jonas's steam scene in & # 39; Close & # 39; He made her decide to go out with him

WENN / Instar

The student of & # 39; Quantico & # 39; He shares new details about the beginning of his romance with the third of Jonas Brothers in a new interview, in addition to admitting that he had never seen & # 39; Camp Rock & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Priyanka Chopra it has become real about what led her out Nick Jonas. Just over a year after marrying a third of Jonas Brothers, the former star of "Quantico"He confessed that the beginning of his romance has a lot to do with his smoking scene in his music video for" Close. "

The 37-year-old actress casually spilled beans when she took Harper's BAZAAR for 24 hours of her life for the February issue of the magazine. "The first thing I do in the morning is to play music. My life has always been quite musical, and now with Nick it's completely musical. I decided to go out with him after watching the video of & # 39; Close & # 39 ;, where he takes off the shirt, "she said. "Then that song is my favorite."

<br />

In the main piece, the "Isn't romantic"The actress also said that she and her husband, much younger, knew little about each other before they started dating." So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, & # 39; This is my first song! & # 39; or & # 39; This is my first movie! & # 39; or & # 39; This is the first song I wrote myself & # 39 ;, things like that, "he explained." And this is really how we are still getting to know each other. "

The winner of Miss World 2000 also revealed that it is not searched on Google or Nick. "There is so much information about us, it is overwhelming," he reasoned. Even so, she doesn't mind looking at her husband's works in the world of acting. "I'm happy to see Nick's movies," he said. "I've never seen & # 39;Rock camp& # 39 ;, and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe we will soon have a party of & # 39; Camp Rock & # 39 ;. I bet it will be great. "

Apart from his love life, the "Baywatch"Beauty briefly touched on its ongoing literary project." I'm supposed to be writing a book. It's called & # 39; Unfinished & # 39 ;, but it's also literally unfinished because my life has been crazy, "he confided." It requires a lot of introspection from me because it is a memory of my last 20 years in entertainment, so I like to sit in it. my couch or lie on my bed with a diary or a piece of paper. I need a pen and paper to think. "