Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas star in another music video together



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas They always share adorable posts together on social networks. Whether on Christmas Eve or in Karva Chauth, the couple always gives Nickyanka fans a treat from time to time. Nick Jonas rejoined his brothers after a 6-year hiatus in 2019. And after the superhit soundtrack, Sucker, where the Jonas brothers were in love with their respective partners, the musical brothers are ready for their next release . This time the song is titled What A Man Gotta Do. And once again, the Jonas Brothers have locked themselves in their respective partners for the music video.



Recently, Nick Jonas shared a teaser poster of the song where we see Priyanka and Nick in a happy pose and wearing similar oversized shirts. Nick's brother, Kevin Jonas, also shared a teaser poster, where his partner Danielle is holding her pet by the window and Kevin is holding a music box for her. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have not yet shared their teaser poster. The Jonas brothers are doing everything possible for this. We can't wait to see it.