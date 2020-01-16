Prince William doesn't want any more children, says Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William were in Yorkshire on Friday for their first joint public appearance since Megxit. And, after meeting with leaders from different communities and religious groups at the Khidmat Center, the couple took the time to greet the large crowd outside Bradford City Hall. During a conversation with a fan, Middleton revealed that Prince William is happy with his family of five.

While talking with Josh Macplace, 25, who enthusiastically shared with the Duchess of Cambridge that he had sent cards to congratulate the couple after the birth of each of their three children, Middleton said: “I don't think William wants more. . "

Kate Middleton shares a personal photo of Prince William's family giving Prince Louis a sweet kiss https://t.co/atkUblI3X5 – People people) December 25, 2019

According to People Magazine, Macplace has autism and DiGeorge syndrome; and, after Middleton served the internal information, she leaned in to give her fan a hug.

Hundreds of royal fans gathered to take a look at the future king and queen, and cheered and waved flags for the couple. William and Kate were there to help with a community project aimed at helping grandparents bond with their grandchildren.

William and Kate are parents of three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, but the British press has been speculating in recent months that another baby might be on the way. soon.

Bookmakers in the UK were actually likely about whether Middleton would announce another pregnancy and when, and they were doing the same for Meghan Markle. Many were convinced that both Middleton and Markle would announce pregnancies before the end of 2019.

Happy birthday, Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge and mother of three children has proven to be a teacher in royal upbringing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bmDwRoZhvM – People people) January 9, 2020

The speculation and rumors about the pregnancy surrounding both duchesses disappeared completely when the headlines began to focus on Prince Andrew's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Then, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were abandoning their roles as royals, the idea of ​​a possible pregnancy in the royal family no longer seemed to be news.

During their visit with royalty fans, William and Kate "didn't let him show that the drama had been going on," according to the viewer Rukshar Parveen, who added that he loves the royal family and was "really impressed,quot; with William.

Ad

Jo Broadbent, who was part of the group of grandparents who met with William and Kate, said it was obvious how proud Kate Middleton was of her children, and the duchess shared that seeing Prince Louis go from being a baby to "a child small "in recent months have been nice.



Post views:

0 0