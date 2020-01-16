Prince Harry makes his first official public appearance since Megxit, will it be the last as real?

Prince Harry was seen in public on Thursday for the first time since he and Meghan Markle announced that they would back off as members of the royal family. Harry was heading to Buckingham Palace for an official engagement, and it may be the last.

According to Page six, Prince Harry was in the back of a car and looked at his phone as they drove him to the palace for his first formal event from Megxit. He wore a blue suit with a silver tie and reportedly looked "tired."

Later, when he was on the palace grounds for the Rugby League World Cup draw, he seemed to be in a good mood while joking with rugby players.

"Take care of the grass, okay? Otherwise, I'll get in trouble," Harry said.

When he reached the draw, Harry "seemed distracted." And, when he talked about the power of sports and how it can save lives, "he spoke in a hesitant voice." The Duke of Sussex also refused to answer questions about his future with the royal family

A journalist asked how discussions were going with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Prince Charles, but Harry kept his mouth shut and smiled.

During the official draw, presenter Dave Woods referred to Harry as His Royal Highness, and the palace also used the title in a tweet about the event. The real titles of Harry and Meghan are apparently part of the discussion about their future with the family.

Prince Harry's first public appearance since he announced that he wanted to step back as a member of royalty The Duke of Sussex is the host of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/duvOXceKJ0 pic.twitter.com/bKenZ0mLXR – BBC News (United Kingdom) (@BBCNews) January 16, 2020

Sun He claims that the rugby event is the last one Harry has scheduled on his real calendar, and that could mean it will be his last public appearance as a member of royalty. Harry also posted about the Rugby League World Cup on Instagram, and also posted about the 2022 Invictus Games, which will take place in Dusseldorf. The Invictus 2020 Games will take place later this year in The Hague.

Prince Harry has maintained a relatively low profile since he and Markle made their surprising announcement. Now that he met the Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles, the expectation is that he will fly to Canada to be with Markle and his son, Archie Harrison.



