Prince Harry looks happy as always in his first appearance since the actual departure

Is back to business by Prince Harry.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex organized the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, marking his first public exit since he and Meghan markle He announced his royal departure. Still fulfilling his royal duties, the new father met with rugby players from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic primary school in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and encouraged the young athletes while playing a friendly gathering game.
Soon after, Harry revealed that he had partnered with the organization to create the 2021 Rugby League World Cup Physical Fitness Charter, a new initiative that strives to promote "good mental fitness and create a sustainable legacy from which the sport can be proud. "
Keeping up with their charitable efforts, Harry and Meghan also shared their recent visit to The Hubb Community Kitchen on Instagram, sharing tons of sweet photos of their dinner with the founders behind.
"These women joined in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbors who had been displaced from the fire," wrote the Duke and Duchess. "With the funds of the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their community spirit with many more."
Harry and Meghan's departures come days later Queen Elizabeth II He asked for a family summit to discuss the roles Harry and Meghan will have after their unprecedented decision to withdraw from their royal duties. After his meeting with Harry, Prince William Y Prince carlos, His Majesty issued a statement.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," he said. "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family."
His message continued: "Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."
