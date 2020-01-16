Prince Harry looks happy as always in his first appearance since the actual departure

Is back to business by Prince Harry.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex organized the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, marking his first public exit since he and Meghan markle He announced his royal departure. Still fulfilling his royal duties, the new father met with rugby players from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic primary school in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and encouraged the young athletes while playing a friendly gathering game.

Soon after, Harry revealed that he had partnered with the organization to create the 2021 Rugby League World Cup Physical Fitness Charter, a new initiative that strives to promote "good mental fitness and create a sustainable legacy from which the sport can be proud. "

Keeping up with their charitable efforts, Harry and Meghan also shared their recent visit to The Hubb Community Kitchen on Instagram, sharing tons of sweet photos of their dinner with the founders behind.