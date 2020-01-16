Preview of the match – Fulham vs M & # 39; boro

Watch live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Friday; the start is at 7.45pm







Fulham will face Middlesbrough at the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Fulham will be without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. His top scorer suffered damage to the ankle ligament in the 1-0 victory last Saturday at Hull, and now faces up to three weeks on the sidelines.

Defender Steven Sessegnon remains doubtful with a groin problem he detected at the end of last month, while midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) will also be evaluated. Manager Scott Parker has added goalkeeper Jordan Archer to his list, and it is likely that the Scottish international is pushing for a place in the bank as a cover for Marek Rodak.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is absent for Fulham

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate enters the game without a number of key players due to an injury. Woodgate confirmed this week that forward Britt Assombalonga suffered a setback in training in his attempt to return from an ankle problem that has kept him out since early December.

Woodgate has also revealed that defender Daniel Ayala will miss another four weeks due to an ankle problem sustained in the New Year's Day victory in Preston. Boro also has three other defenders in Ryan Shotton, Anfernee Dijksteel (both knees) and George Friend (ankle).

Recent form

Fulham won two of his three games in 2020. He was defeated at home by Reading on New Year's Day in the Championship, but he recovered to beat Aston Villa at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup, and then won at Hull last Saturday.

Middlesbrough won at Preston on New Year's Day, and then tied at home against Derby last Saturday. On both sides of their Championship clash against the Rams, they kept Tottenham with a 1-1 draw in their third-round FA Cup tie, before losing the repeat in the Premier League 2-1 spot on Tuesday for the night.

What the managers said …

Fulham & # 39; s Scott Parker: "They grew up in the game and gave themselves the opportunity to fight a very good team in the Spurs.

"They are leaving a very good race, I think they are undefeated in four or five in the division. Middlesbrough has some athletes on his team, so we will have to be aware of that. It will be another tough game for us."

Middlesbrough & # 39; s Jonathan Woodgate: "It was imperative that we start winning games and we did that. It takes time. We were not far from getting results, and there were times when we didn't get what we deserved."

"The training has not changed at all. Our intensity has not changed. Nor has our belief in how we want to do things or how we want to play the game. But we still have to improve and we cannot get complacent. Because if you know what happens, and I hope that doesn't happen with my team. "

Conversation point: how Woodgate's plan started working

Jonathan Woodgate spoke with Sky sports on how your plan for Middlesbrough is starting to come true. Read the full interview below.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Fulham have not won in their last two home league games against Middlesbrough (D1 L1) since winning 4-3 in April 2015.

Middlesbrough have not won any of their last four games against Fulham in all competitions (D2 L2) since a 2-0 victory in the Championship in February 2016.

Fulham has not lost consecutive games of the local Championship since October 2016.

Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has scored in each of his last two league games away from home: he had only scored once in his 10 previous away games this season.

Since his debut in February 2018, Fulham's injured forward, Aleksandar Mitrovic, has scored 35 percent of the Cottagers' goals in all competitions (41 of 116).

Since losing 4-0 at Leeds in November, Middlesbrough has scored more points than any other side of the Championship (W5 D2 L1 – 17 points).

Prutton's prediction

The door begins to open for Fulham. West Brom and Leeds are drop points and now they need to run for pressure.

This would have been a much easier game a couple of months ago, but Middlesbrough has improved greatly with Jonathan Woodgate. They will love their possibilities, but I would like Fulham to escape it.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)