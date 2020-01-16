Porsha Williams sends her love to a high school friend for her Baby Shower

Porsha Williams sent her love to one of her high school friends. He had just had his baby shower, and Porsha couldn't do it.

That's why the RHOA star shared his friend in his social media account to mark this important event in his life. See his post that includes some photos and a clip below.

‘Congratulations to my beautiful high school friend @ mec1309! I was out of town and missed the shower, but I can't wait to see you and rub that belly! God has really blessed that your family can't wait to see if it's a boy or a girl! "Porsha subtitled his publication.

Someone said: "Congratulations … she is a very beautiful young woman," and another follower posted this: "Congratulations classmate @ mec1309, you look awesome."

Apart from this, Porsha also made sure to invite his fans and fans to buy part of his merchandise.

Look at the post you shared on your social media account.

‘Have you already received your @PamperedbyPorsha sheets? They are really the softest! Just some of my favorite colors, check the site to see the full line! 😍⁣ They are quality sheets at an affordable price with incredible color options! Be sure to get your favorites today before they sell out! SHIPPING FREE SHIPPING 🚨⚡️Only at WWW. PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM⚡️⁣ ’Porsha captioned this post.

Fans told him in the comments that they love his sheets and it seems that many of his fans have been testing this.

A fan said: "Omg love love love, I've been thinking about getting new sheets and I think I'll get them, very chic."

A follower posted: ‘Hi @ porsha4real. I ordered a set for my sister and she loved it. I will make another order soon. Thanks. & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘@ porsha4real girl! These are very affordable! I will order soon! I really cried because they are really affordable! We really need new sheets and I'm getting yours completely instead of going to a "big box,quot; store! Proud of you, madam!

Apart from this, Porsha made fans happy when he shared a photo of his baby PJ.



