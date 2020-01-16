Police Youth Athletic League cuts ties with Antonio Brown and returns his donation

As many of you know, Antonio has been running to social networks to broadcast the recent run-ins with the local police in his community every time he and his baby mom, Chelsie Kyriss, do it. Now it seems that the police department has had enough, and his athletic league has decided to cut ties with him.

According to ESPN, the Hollywood Police Department (Florida) issued a statement and announced that its athletic league has severed ties with Antonio, and has returned his donation after his recent interaction with the police. On Monday, he got on Instagram Live to insult the police and his baby mom while their children were present.

In a statement released after the incident, the department mentioned that the police intervention has caused an "irreparable crack,quot; between the department, the Police Athletic League and Antonio.

Officer Christian Lata said: “We made the decision to cut ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We did not want our youth to be subject to this kind of behavior or to emulate Mr. Brown's actions. "Officer Lata also spoke about the incident on Monday and said he used,quot; a very degrading language in front of his young children. "

Antonio had recently donated to the 7 vs. 7 soccer league of the athletic league, but they decided to return their donation earlier this month.

"We will not take money from a donor that we cannot make our youth proud or represent our organization," said Lata.

The department also gave Antonio a warning of violation of the property of the Police Athletic League because "they did not want it to continue to affect our youth or influence them negatively."

If you missed your recent interaction with the police, check it out below:

Source: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28485275/police-youth-league-cuts-ties-antonio-brown-returns-donation-rift

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94