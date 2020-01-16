Photos: Deepika Padukone kills with a polka dot dress

%MINIFYHTMLfd8755c7b29683e6065f93f0341daa6511% %MINIFYHTMLfd8755c7b29683e6065f93f0341daa6512%
Deepika Padukone is surely the reigning queen of Bollywood. The actress has climbed the ladder with her talent and hard work. She has some of the biggest hits to her name. His recent release, Chhapaak, also received excellent reviews from critics and their audience. The film is based on the life of the survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and his fight for justice.
Today we told Deepika when she came out as a diva as usual. She flaunted a pretty polka dot dress by Paul & Joe. Not only that, the actress added a boost to her look with a Nanushka headband. He took his eyes off with greater ease and turned his head when he reached a popular movie theater in the city for an event. Check out the photos below.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Meghna GulzarDeepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Meghna GulzarDeepika Padukone
Recommended for you
Loading the following article …