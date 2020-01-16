Phaedra Parks has some words for those who hate: fans want her back at RHOA

Phaedra Parks considered that it is time to send a message to his enemies, so he did it on his social media account. Look at the message he shared below.

‘# Silent success kills a noisy #hater … shut up and get to work, actions speak louder than words 🤑’ Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone commented, "Lmaooo, I read this in your voice when you said," Shut up and hit it! "Season 5, I think (I'm introducing my wife to RHOA and we can't have enough scenes,quot;)

A follower said: "That's very true. Move silently. I reinvented myself every day, so by the time they try to copy that, it was yesterday's news last week."

Someone else posted this: "Exactly because your baby dad is bitter smh @phaedraparks, and his girl has nothing on you hahaha."

A fan told Phaedra that he should return to the RHOA series, and more people agreed: ‘Return to our TVs @phaedraparks! God bless you and your children! "

Another Instagram installer posted this: "I really don't understand why I can't see you on the big screen," while someone else said, "Amen! When you move silently, they don't know what to attack!"

Someone else posted: Lu Looks beautiful! Kill those who hate and simply stun your fans. Keep doing it! Stay smart #phaedraparks. "

Another follower sprouted on Phaedra and said: ‘Phae phae, you are beautiful. Can you go back to RHOA? We are bored. "

Just a few days ago, Phaedra talked about her best friends, who are her brokers, and shared some photos with the ladies in her social media account.

Ad

Fans praised them in the comments, and some people said that, in some of the photos he decided to publish, Phaedra is twinning with his son Dylan.



Post views:

two