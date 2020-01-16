Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa left her husband for another woman

Instagram

Anthony & # 39; Treach & # 39; Naughty by Nature Criss denies the accusations of abusing his ex-wife Pepa and instead claims that he wanted a divorce because she abandoned him for another woman.

Up News Info –

Hip hop star Pepa had been saying that she left her husband Anthony "Treason"Criss years ago because he abused her, but Treach told a different story in a recent interview about"The breakfast club"He said she left him for another woman.

Treach who is a member of the rap group Naughty by nature suggested the Salt-N-Pepa star whose real name is Sandra Jacqueline Denton I was in men and women. He said they had a girlfriend when they got married and she left him for his girlfriend.

Treach also insisted that he never abused or cheated Pepa.

<br />

Pepa gave birth to Treach's daughter, Egypt, in 1998. He married him in 1999 at a tattoo parlor in Kansas City after seven years of intermittent intercourse. They divorced in 2001 when she accused him of physically abusing her.

In his revealing book, he recalled the moment when Treach wanted a divorce: "I fell asleep in his arms. The next thing I knew was that I opened my eyes and he was standing over me. He shouted:" Shit! I want a divorce! Then he took my ring from my finger and threw it at me with all his might. "

"He grabbed me and pulled me out of bed. He started hitting me against the headboard. He grabbed me by the neck, strangled me and hit me against the platform. I felt as if my back had broken into the hard metal. He screamed:" Fuck, fuck! "While he kept hitting me."

Treach shot him on social media back then, saying his book was full of lies. In addition, he accused her of infiltrating her minor daughter in clubs and sleeping with younger men in the industry.

In a 2017 episode of "Growing Hip Hop"Egypt confronted her father after she read the book for the first time. Treach admitted that her relationship with Pepa became physical at times, but insisted that she left" before going far and twisting. "He said: "I am not the savage they are putting me to be."