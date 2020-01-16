People sign Wendy Williams's dismissal petition after mocking Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip

%MINIFYHTML759f5d2bc5fb3b7152012ba0d0e0083511% %MINIFYHTML759f5d2bc5fb3b7152012ba0d0e0083512%

The 55-year-old TV presenter talked about the Oscar-nominated actor in a recent episode of her talk show, & # 39; The Wendy Williams Show & # 39 ;, mocking the hare's lip, cleft lip and cleft palate of the star from & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;.

Wendy Williams could have apologized after making fun Joaquin PhoenixThe cleft palates in the episode on Tuesday, January 14 of their talk show "The Wendy Williams Show". However, that does not prevent people from criticizing the television host when the petition for his dismissal was launched.

Corey Perry launched a change request to "Get Wendy Williams Fired." When writing in the description, Corey wrote: "So this ignorant work decided to make fun of Joaquin Phoenix and his & # 39; hare lip, cleft lip, cleft palate & # 39; on television during the day and even came to pull her upper lip with her finger, she is a total disgrace. "

"I am completely disgusted that she thinks it's okay to ridicule and make a joke of something that is completely out of our control," the statement added. "What I am saying is that he is a disgusting human being and, in my opinion, if Don Cherry is fired for saying & # 39; you & # 39 ;, then he should be expelled from daytime television." The petition has received almost 40 thousand signatures.

The 55-year-old star talked about the Oscar-nominated actor in a recent episode of his "The Wendy Williams Show," and told the audience: "When you shave your mustache you have a very thin fracture. You have one of those .. What is it called? Cleft lip, cleft palate, "while mocking the condition by hooking your finger to your lip.

That angered people and the reaction was almost immediate. Canadian professional soccer player Adam Bighill, who was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate and whose son Beau was also born with the condition, demanded a public apology from Wendy on Twitter.

In response to that, Wendy addressed the athlete and his family in his apology. "We are thinking about Beau today while he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and, in honor of Beau, our program is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft . community, "he tweeted on January 15.

The apology had been accepted and Bighill replied: "Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation and for thinking about Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you and encourage others too. I wish you all the best."