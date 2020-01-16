Peacock Release Date Announced! All subscription details

The new NBC transmission service, Peacock, will be officially born on April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.

Today, the platform released this news during the presentation of Comcast NBCUniversal investors at the iconic Studio 8H 30 Rock. The platform not only confirmed the early release date of April 2020 (and a national debut of July 15, 2020), but also gave more details about the subscription options for the streaming service, which includes free levels with advertising.

As previously joked, Peacock is programmed to offer consumers everything they love to see, in an accessible place.

"This is a very exciting time for our company, as we trace the future of entertainment." Steve Burke, President of NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "We have one of the most enviable media brand collections and the strongest ad sales history in the business. Taking advantage of these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that adds value to customers, advertisers and shareholders."