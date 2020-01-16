Peacock Release Date Announced! All subscription details

The new NBC transmission service, Peacock, will be officially born on April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.
Today, the platform released this news during the presentation of Comcast NBCUniversal investors at the iconic Studio 8H 30 Rock. The platform not only confirmed the early release date of April 2020 (and a national debut of July 15, 2020), but also gave more details about the subscription options for the streaming service, which includes free levels with advertising.
As previously joked, Peacock is programmed to offer consumers everything they love to see, in an accessible place.
"This is a very exciting time for our company, as we trace the future of entertainment." Steve Burke, President of NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "We have one of the most enviable media brand collections and the strongest ad sales history in the business. Taking advantage of these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that adds value to customers, advertisers and shareholders."
Through Peacock (and its subscription levels), viewers will have access to more than 600 movies and 400 series, as well as various live and on-demand content in news, sports, night television and reality shows.
So, let's analyze the compelling subscription levels of Peacock …
According to the announcement, Peacock Free is an option mainly with advertising, with more than 7,500 hours of programming. This free level will include access the next day to the current Freshmen programs on the air, full classic series and popular movies.
Not to mention that consumers will get access to daily news and selected sports programs (including the Olympic Games), Spanish content and selected episodes of Peacock's originals. There will also be selected Peacock broadcast genre channels, such as "SNL Vault,quot;, "Family Movie Night,quot; and "Olympic Profiles,quot;.
It is a transmission service with which we can participate!
However, if you are looking for even more content, Peacock Premium is for you. This subscription level will be included at no additional cost for 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers. This option with advertising will also include full seasons of Peacock originals and series of campaign posts and access the next day to the current seasons of the returning series.
Peacock Premium will also provide early access to evening talk shows and additional sports content, such as Premier league. We are talking about more than 15,000 hours of content. It is also available for $ 4.99 per month on all popular mobile and web connected devices for ungrouped clients.
In addition, according to the announcement, Premium customers can upgrade to an experience without advertising for an additional $ 5.00 per month. For other interested customers? You can buy the experience without advertising directly for $ 9.99 per month.
For more information about Peacock, be sure to click HERE.
(E! It's part of NBCUniversal).