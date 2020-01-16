Peacock announces new shows by Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and more!

The peacock has hatched!
On Thursday, NBC announced an impressive line of new programs that will be released in the network's new Peacock streaming service (which will be launched on April 15 for Comcast Xfinity customers and will be released nationwide on July 15 and will have more than 15,000 hours of TV and movies).
NBC veteran Amy Poehler will produce comedy Division one about a university women's soccer team that doesn't have much experience and that receives a new former professional soccer coach. Retired National Soccer Player Abby Wambach It is also among the executive producers.
Mindy kaling It also comes to Peacock. First The office star is developing a comedy called Waiting, which focuses on Ellie, a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who always wanted a family but never found a man worthy of the role of "father." When he turns 39, Ellie decides to ask his best gay friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he will be his sperm donor.
In the meantime, Will Forte will repeat your hilarious SNL MacGruber character for comedy MacGruber While Laverne Cox will star in a writing for comedy Clean slate.
Tina Fey will produce executive Girls5Eva. "When a young rapper takes a sample of a group of single-successful girls from the 90s, their members get together to give their dreams of pop stars a chance. They can be adult women who balance spouses, children, jobs , debts, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they be Girls5Eva too? "NBC describes the next comedy.
Jimmy Fallon will produce executive The children's show tonight, "The only program of night interviews for children, for children,quot;, and will present, "Children making a monologue, children playing and interviewing the biggest stars in the world,quot;.
friends& # 39; David Schwimmer will star Intelligence, "A work situation comedy established at the UK government communications headquarters."
Rashida Jones Straight Talk is developing, which "examines what happens when two opposing ideologies are forced into a strange coupling. The main characters will be challenged with each other, making the moral lines on which they were once more difficult to define."
Also under development are Plotting Twitter, the first installment of a series of research on technology companies, and a Queer as Folk restart.
Previously announced programs that arrive in Peacock include:
A Saved by the Bell starring restart Josie Totah. Totah will play cheerleader Lexi, the most popular Bayside girl who is as dear as her classmates fear her. The new Saved by the Bell also features original series stars Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley repeating his A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano on restart. They are also on board as producers.
Punk Brewster UCP is also restarting it for 10 episodes. Original star Soleil Moon Frye She will play her role as a single mother of three children, who meets a young woman who reminds her of her youngest self. Freddie Prinze Jr. She will be the guest star on the pilot as Punky's ex-husband. "I am more than excited and honored to bring Punky back! I am grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and the Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their heart into this journey in every step of the way, "Soleil Moon Frye said in a statement today. "It is with great love for the incredible people that were a fundamental part in the creation of the Punky magic that I will do everything possible to honor her memory since we once again share Punky with the people who love her and a new generation that discovers her for the first time. To our amazing fans who have supported us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punk power forever! "
Emmy Rossum will star in the infamous Hollywood icon Angelyne in the limited series Angelyne.
Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail it reboots Battlestar Galactica in a direct serial order.
A.P. Bio protagonist Glenn Howerton He will return for the third season in Peacock.
Peacock will be home to Rutherford Falls of the co-creators Ed Helms, Michael Schur Y Sierra Ornelas. Helms plays Nathan Rutherford, "the homonymous citizen of a small city in New England, who is having difficulty coping with the inevitable changes in his way of life."
The drama Dr. death, based on a true crime podcast, will star Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan Y Christian Slater.
Demi moore will star Brave new world based on the dystopian novel of Aldous Huxley.
Who wrote that since Lorne Michaels It is an offer not written on the new streaming platform that will take viewers behind the scenes Saturday night live.
A True housewives spin-off in the works.
Psychoanalyze You will get your second spin-off movie.
Peacock will also be the exclusive home of The office, Parks and Recreation Y Dick wolf& # 39; s Law Y Chicago streaming franchises. Other classic properties will include 30 rocks, Bates Motel, Brooklyn nine and nine, Health, Married with children, Monk, SNL, Will and grace, Friday night lights, Downton Abbey, The true housewives franchise, The best chef Y keeping up with the Kardashians.
As for the movies, Peacock will offer more than 600 movies in its first year after launch. Peacock movies will attract the whole family and include famous titles such as Jurassic Park, The fast and the furious, E.T. the alien, Trolls World Tour, The CroodsY Shrek.
(E! And Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)
