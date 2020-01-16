Peacock announces new shows by Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and more!

The peacock has hatched!

On Thursday, NBC announced an impressive line of new programs that will be released in the network's new Peacock streaming service (which will be launched on April 15 for Comcast Xfinity customers and will be released nationwide on July 15 and will have more than 15,000 hours of TV and movies).

NBC veteran Amy Poehler will produce comedy Division one about a university women's soccer team that doesn't have much experience and that receives a new former professional soccer coach. Retired National Soccer Player Abby Wambach It is also among the executive producers.

Mindy kaling It also comes to Peacock. First The office star is developing a comedy called Waiting, which focuses on Ellie, a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who always wanted a family but never found a man worthy of the role of "father." When he turns 39, Ellie decides to ask his best gay friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he will be his sperm donor.

In the meantime, Will Forte will repeat your hilarious SNL MacGruber character for comedy MacGruber While Laverne Cox will star in a writing for comedy Clean slate.