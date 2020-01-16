PDC Q-School: Fallon Sherrock is lost the first day when Gary Blades and Jason Lowe win cards | Darts news

Ashton reaches the last 32 and Sherrock the last 64 before the losses end the opening day offers for the two-year PDC Tour automatic cards





Gary Blades and Jason Lowe secured the first two PDC Tour cards available on the first day of Q-School in Wigan, where Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock impressed.

Blades defeated Tony Newell 5-1 in his decision, while Lowe prevailed by the same score against Steve Brown.

The annual four-day marathon in Wigan began with more attention than ever, thanks in part to Sherrock's presence after his historic feats in the PDC World Championship.

& # 39; The Queen of the Palace & # 39; He enjoyed an impressive start, winning his first two games for the loss of just one leg, a 5-0 victory over Billy Gallie was followed by a 5-1 victory over Ray Campbell before sending the main winner Paul Nicholson 5-4 in a thriller.

Nicholson is returning after a year out of sport, but like Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace, he fell short when Sherrock won with an impressive average of 93.

It was in the last 64 that Sherrock finally fell short, this time he was on the wrong side of a shootout in the last leg, losing 5-4 to Daryl Pilgrim.

PDC Q-School – Day one Semifinals Steve Brown 1-5 Jason Lowe Gary Blades 5-1 Tony Newell Quarter finals Steve Brown 5-3 Dan Lauby Jason Lowe 5-4 Andy Hamilton Tony Newell 5-3 Ryan Murray Gary Blades 5-3 Robert Collins Last 16 Dan Lauby 5-2 Carl Hamilton Steve Brown 5-1 Martin Atkins (Wigan) Jason Lowe 5-2 Peter Jacques Andy Hamilton 5-4 Adam Hunt Ryan Murray 5-4 Justin Smith Tony Newell 5-2 Andy Chalmers Gary Blades 5-3 Dafydd Edwards Robert Collins 5-1 Alan Tabern

Ashton He fell very short last year, losing a Tour card for a point in the Order of Merit ranking, but he had a good start, reaching the last 32 where he finally fell in a 5-2 loss to Gary Blades.

The winner of Ashton in the women's final of the BDO World Championship last Saturday, Mikuru Suzuki, started her first Q-School bet with a 5-0 victory over Kirsty Chubb, but fell into the next obstacle, losing 5-4 to Terry Roach

In addition to more women than ever, the uncertainty surrounding the rival organization, BDO, ensured that most of the field of their recent World Championship also attended the Northwest in search of a Tour card.

Champion Wayne Warren was one of the few late retreats, but the man he defeated in Sunday's final, Jim Williams, was present and an average of 91 was not enough for the Welshman who lost 5-3 to Richie Edhouse.

Former finalist of the PDC World Championship Andy Hamilton He produced the best presentation in the United Kingdom of those who performed at the Indigo on The O2, reaching the quarterfinals in his attempt to return to the ranks of the PDC.

The Hammer, defeated by Adrian Lewis in the 2013 final at Ally Pally, stepped back from the professional ranks in 2018 after losing his card, but returned to Wigan and produced six wins before losing 5-4 to Jason Lowe.

Excellent day of action of QSchool, obviously with many headline names, but the success of Gary Blades is also what it is about: unannounced, no official dart shirt, but now two years ago in the Tour after an absence of 10 years – Paul Prenderville 🏈 🎯🏀🎾🏐 (@paulprenders) January 16, 2020

From the myriad star names shown at the Robin Park Tennis Center, three times world champion John part He picked up a couple of wins before a third-round loss to Daniel Cooper, 1995 BDO world champion Richie burnett He was defeated in the second round.

From Austria Harald leitinger He was the first winner of a Tour card, emerging triumphantly from a 332 field to beat Martijn Kleermaker of the Netherlands in the European Q-School final at Halle 39 in Hildesheim.

Kleermaker was the seventh seeded in the BDO World Championship where he surrendered to an inspired Paul Hogan and is eager to secure his PDC game rights for four days in Germany, but lost in the last high quality decisive match. issue that saw both men average in excess of 90.

The action continues for the next three days with the two winning semifinalists in Wigan, and the winner in Germany continues to collect the Tour's automatic cards.

However, a consistent presentation will help in the search for the 19 cards available through an Order of Merit in both places at the end of the four days.

The top 12 who do not yet qualify for a United Kingdom Order of Merit will pick up a card, while the top seven in Hildesheim will do the same.

