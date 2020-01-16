Paisley Park between 40 tickets for Stayers & # 39; Hurdle | Racing news





Paisley Park beats Sam Spinner to get the Sun Racing Stayers & # 39; Hurdle

Last year's winner, Paisley Park, presents 40 tickets to the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Emma Lavelle's stable star was the dominant figure in the three-mile division last year, winning her five starts.

His undefeated sequence culminated with the victory over Sam Spinner at the 2019 Festival and had a good start in this season at the Long Distance Hurdle in Newbury in November.

Paisley Park should have tried to defend his crown at the Marsh (Long Walk) Hurdle in Ascot in December, but he was absent on race day due to particularly difficult conditions.

The main domestic threat to Paisley Park on March 12 could come from Harry Fry's If The Cap Fits, whose only attempt on the trip resulted in an exciting victory at Ryanair Stayers Hurdle in Aintree. He made a successful comeback at Coral Hurdle in Ascot.

Tom George has two strong entries in the Marsh Hurdle scorer The Worlds End and Summerville Boy, winner of the Relkeel Hurdle in Cheltenham.

Ireland's 19 possible include 2018 winner Penhill, one of seven contestants for Willie Mullins. Other names to keep in mind for the Closutton controller are the first-class mares Benie Des Dieux and Laurina, as well as the winner of the Supreme Novice Obstacle of 2019 Klassical Dream.

City Island (Martin Brassil) and Minella Indo (Henry de Bromhead) were also first-time winning novices at the Festival in 2019, plundering the obstacle of the Ballymore novices and the obstacle of the Albert Bartlett novices respectively.

Mouse Morris hopes Sams Profile can file his claim for staying with honors at Gowran later this month.

Morris, who got the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle 30 years ago with Trapper John, said: "The Stayers & # 39; Hurdle is the target with Sams Profile and his first lap will be at the Galmoy Hurdle.

"We were thinking of going after him, but he had a little setback, so we decided to avoid the obstacles for this season."

"I hope he has a live opportunity if it were there, but first we will see how it goes in the Galmoy."

The 2019 Roksana heroine, trained by Dan Skelton, is among the 36 entries for David Nicholson Mares & # 39; Hurdle on March 10.

A formidable Irish challenge includes three of the best mares in training: Apple Jade (Gordon Elliott), 2018 winner Benie Des Dieux and undefeated Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead).

A dark horse between the entrances could be Relegate, who is now with Colm Murphy, better known as the coach of the 2006 Hurdle Champion hero Brave Inca and the winner Queen Queen Champion 2010 Chase Big Zeb.

Previously trained by Mullins, Relegate captured the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in 2018, but failed to climb those heights last season.

Murphy, who returned to the training ranks in May, said: "Relegate is behaving very well now. We've had some stops and starts, which means it wasn't out on Christmas, but we've had a clear run for the last month. more or less.

"All right, will start at the Dublin Racing Festival in an obstacle for the disabled. We have worked hard on his jump, as he disappointed her during his rookie season. He will have to improve, but we hope he will

"He will have many options in Cheltenham and I suppose we will be guided by how he performs at the Dublin Racing Festival."

Other interesting entries include Verdana Blue by Nicky Henderson and the prolific Lady Buttons by Phil Kirby.