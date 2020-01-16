Omarion goes to court: Apryl must keep Lil Fizz away from the CHILDREN!

The meat of R,amp;B singer Omarion with his former friend / bandmate Lil Fizz is increasing. According to Love & Hip Hop star Monieice, Omarion has PROHIBITED that Fizz be close to his two children.

Omarion and Apryl Jones have two children together, A’mei Kazuko and Megaa, and they are both having a battle for child custody. Omarion and Apryl separated 2 years ago, and then, Apryl began dating Omarion's former friend and B2K bandmate Lil Fizz.

Moniece, who also has a son with Lil Fizz, is pouring tea on their relationship.

Moneice told a blog:

"[Apryl] is in and out of court with Omari," Moniece continued. "And one of his stipulations is that Dreux [Lil Fizz] cannot be close to his children." "Two weeks ago, news emerged that Fizz and Apryl separated. But Moneice suspects that the alleged separation was FALSE, and Apyrl was able to regain custody of his children."

According to Moneice, Apryl and Fizz are still together, and Apryl allows Fizz near his children, allegedly in violation of a court order.

She told the blog:

[Apryl and Fizz] stopped following to get the public out of their butts. But they are still strengthening. [Moneice's son] Kam Face invited him to sleep two Mondays ago, and she was in the background. He made sure to put it in the frame.

And she added more: