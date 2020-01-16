Omarion goes to court: Apryl must keep Lil Fizz away from the CHILDREN!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
21
Logo

The meat of R,amp;B singer Omarion with his former friend / bandmate Lil Fizz is increasing. According to Love & Hip Hop star Monieice, Omarion has PROHIBITED that Fizz be close to his two children.

Omarion and Apryl Jones have two children together, A’mei Kazuko and Megaa, and they are both having a battle for child custody. Omarion and Apryl separated 2 years ago, and then, Apryl began dating Omarion's former friend and B2K bandmate Lil Fizz.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here