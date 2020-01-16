Olympic venue 2016 closed due to security problems | News of the Olympic Games





The Olympic Velodrome in the Rio Olympic Park.

Several of the venues built for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro were ordered to close a judge due to security concerns.

The judge said Thursday that the authorities of the city of Rio had not provided security guarantees for the Olympic Park to hold public events.

The park, which housed the water complex, the tennis courts, the velodrome and three stadiums used for sports that included fencing, handball and basketball, has been used only sporadically for concerts and other events since the games ended in August 2016.

Judge Eugenio Araujo ruled that "any event at the Olympic facilities,quot; will be prohibited until fire authorities grant authorizations that "certify the safety of the areas."

"The landscape, consisting of areas progressively damaged by the lack of attention and the presence of thousands of people, are ready for tragedies," said the ruling.

The federal government is responsible for most places, but some are managed by municipal authorities, private companies and the Brazilian Olympic Committee.

The 2016 summer games were the first to be held in South America.

The federal government said they would appeal against the decision.