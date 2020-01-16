Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs time to transform Manchester United, says Wes Brown | Soccer news





Wes Brown spent 11 years with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

"This was always my game," Wes Brown tells Sky Sports with a smile. Sunday's meeting between Manchester United and Liverpool in Anfield evokes special memories for the former defender, but today he looks like a fan and that's not all that has changed.

Manchester United, so dominant over its old rivals during the time Brown was at Old Trafford, now sits 27 points away from them. Liverpool, which is already European and world champion, is moving towards the Premier League title at record speed.

As Brown knows, however, these games are rarely predictable.

"I've always loved this accessory," he says. "It's the one I always looked for as a player and I still do it now. Liverpool is excellent right now. They are the best in the league and deserve to be there. But in these games, it really doesn't matter where you are. There were times we were the best and still beat us. You never know what can happen. "

Manchester United addresses Merseyside as the only Premier League team that has taken points from Liverpool this season. However, stopping their one-year winning career at Anfield will require an even greater collective effort than they produced in the October 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, not to mention an appreciation of how much rivalry means.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer greets the crowd at Old Trafford

"This is the only game in which the coach didn't need to tell me anything, just because of the history and how much it meant," says Brown, who spent two decades with Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles. . before retiring in 2018 after spells with Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

"It has always been a game in which everyone has to play well and you have to put everything," he adds. "It's going to be difficult against this Liverpool team, but I'm sure the boys will want to win it. We've defeated some of the best teams this season and I think we have the chance to do it again."

That result would be a considerable boost for all those associated with the club, especially Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The first full season of the Norwegian in charge has not been easy, but Brown insists that his former teammate has put Manchester United back on the right track.

"It was great to see him come back and it has been great to see him recover some of the old values ​​he was used to as a player there," says Brown. "Ole learned most of his exchange with Sir Alex Ferguson, so he is bringing some of the young people and trying to get everyone back to the high standards we all expect at Manchester United."

"That's how he was as a player, always hoping for the best of all, and I'm encouraged by what we've seen so far. The performances have been mixed. We've been brilliant sometimes and very careless at other times. But I think as it happens time will only get better. Everyone talks about transfers, but he is working with what he has and attracting youth. It's about finding that consistency. "

There is a lot of work ahead for Solskjaer if he wants to convince his skeptics that he really is the man who will take the club forward in the long term, but one area in which he has undoubtedly improved them this season is in defense. United conceded 54 goals last period, their highest total in the era of the Premier League, but this time their record is equal to that of Manchester City.

It is, of course, an area of ​​expertise for Brown, a player Ferguson once described as one of the "best natural defenders,quot; he had worked with, and attributes much of the recent improvement to Harry Maguire, who became the world the most expensive plant when it completed its movement of £ 80 million from Leicester during the summer.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester in the summer

"In fact, I think it seems pretty cheap today," says Brown, who spoke from the Dream Hotels Seat at Old Trafford.

"I think he has brought calm to the whole defense. He is still relatively young, but he already has a lot of experience. He is aware of him and is very good at his position. There are games where you really don't notice him, but that is only because he is doing his job. He's winning his headlines, he's firing him. We're stronger with him in the back.

"It gives you a kind of attitude of & # 39; we can do this & # 39; and that's especially true when he's been playing with Victor Lindelof. They've congratulated each other. Sometimes it can take time to discover which players work with which players, but those two have formed a good partnership. "

They have been helped by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, another summer recruit, who has quickly established himself on the right side after his arrival at the Crystal Palace. Like Maguire, the 22-year-old has made a great impression on Brown, who divided his time between the right back and center as a player.

Defensively, one on one, it is definitely one of the best I've seen. It has adapted very well and I don't think there are many players that have surpassed it this season. Wes Brown on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

"What else can you say about Aaron Wan-Bissaka? I have not really seen many like him and that is the honest truth. Defensively, one on one, he is definitely one of the best I have seen. He is determined in such good and I don't think there are many players that have overcome it this season.

"Yes, there are times when he has made mistakes, such as when he dived to grant the penalty against Watford, but he learned from them. Since that game, he has just returned to his normal level. Errors will happen every once in a while, they happen to him to all the players, but he has just returned and that is a good sign.

Wes Brown has been impressed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka

"Now is when, when you face someone in a one-on-one scenario, you are more than sure that he will end up winning the ball or clearing it. That shows his confidence and his ability." That's really all you can ask for in a defense right,quot;.

Wan-Bissaka is not the only United player who is still learning his trade. In fact, the Manchester United team is one of the youngest in the Premier League this season. The presence of so many young players and graduates of the academy in and around the initial line-up underlines that the Solskjaer side is still a work in progress, but it is also a source of pride for the club and a cause for optimism about the future.

"Now I'm a fan too, so I love to see young players like me," says Brown. "Ole has brought many of them, also in difficult games, to see if they can handle it, and many of them have. I am sure they can also handle it in Anfield."

