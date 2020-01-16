Odell Beckham Jr: arrest warrant issued for simple battery charging | NFL news





Odell Beckham Jr

The New Orleans police department issued an arrest warrant against Cleveland Browns open receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham faces a simple battery charge after images appeared that seemed to show him slapping a police officer in the Louisiana State University locker room after his College Football Championship victory over Clemson on Monday night.

The Browns said in a statement: "We are aware of the incident and have contacted Odell and his representatives on the matter.

"They are cooperating with the appropriate authorities to adequately address the situation."

