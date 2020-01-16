Odell Beckham Jr. and LSU: Explaining the possible violation of NCAA of the delivery of cash captured on video

Some time after becoming an athletic director at the University of Kansas in 2003, Lew Perkins met an office worker who had dropped some mail. Perkins stopped to help pick him up before noticing that a card, addressed to one of the school's basketball players, had a return address for a program booster.

Perkins asked the employee what this donor could send to one of the team players on a card. She replied that it was probably a graduation gift. Perkins immediately requested an investigation of this practice. In July 2005, Kansas acknowledged that the NCAA regulations had been broken in its basketball program when sports donors sent money and clothing graduation gifts to players whose sports eligibility had expired.

This, in essence, is what the Odell Beckham Jr. case of LSU is about.

And although the incidents are certainly similar, it is worth exploring the possible violation that Beckham committed, the differences between the possible infraction of Kansas and LSU and any punishment that the Tigers may face as a result:

MORE: Fake money, fake news? LSU says that OBJ cash was not real

What NCAA rule violated Odell Beckham Jr.?

What the former Tigers catcher was seen doing on the field after Monday night's victory at the LSU college football championship, making an obvious demonstration of presenting a significant amount of cash to at least one player , was a possible violation of the NCAA statute 16.11.2.

This is what that statute says, according to the NCAA Manual:

“The student athlete will not receive any additional benefits. The term "additional benefit,quot; refers to any special arrangement by an institutional employee or representative of the sports interests of the institution to provide the student athlete or his family or friends with a benefit not expressly authorized by NCAA legislation. "

Obviously, that applies to active student athletes, such as a second-year swimmer or a first-year quarterback. However, the Kansas case showed that it also applies to those athletes who have completed eligibility.

As a compliance director of Division I sent a message to Sporting News: "It would be a violation to provide an additional benefit to a student-athlete, even if you delay providing it until after you exhaust your eligibility, because the reason you are providing the benefit is because of his student-athlete status. "

Possible punishment of the NCAA that LSU may face

That said, what Beckham did on Monday night, though certainly unnecessary and exaggerated, was supposedly done without the knowledge of coach Ed Orgeron, and he doesn't need to create a massive problem for the LSU soccer program.

The university official who initially rejected the money that Beckham gave to receiver Justin Jefferson (claiming it was not real) didn't do LSU any favors from the public relations point of view. But since it was not an official proclamation of the school or its athletic department, this probably will not have any impact.

In the case of Kansas, the school's investigation determined that three promoters had been offering gifts and cash valued at $ 400 or less to players who completed eligibility over a period between 1998 and 2003. He said that he then Coach Roy Williams was aware of this, explaining the coach misunderstood the rules by allowing him to continue.

Kansas's punishment for all this? The members of the men's basketball program had to undergo additional education on the NCAA rules regarding gifts to student athletes.

"The mistake is: once student-athlete, always student-athlete," Perkins told the Associated Press at that time. "Therefore, you cannot receive funds or assets once you graduate. I really think it was a misunderstanding. I don't think it was an attempt to gain any advantage."