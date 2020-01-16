No, Mindhunter is not canceled, but there is some bad news …

Case closed by Mindhunter? Maybe or maybe not.

The cast of the Netflix series, Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany Y Anna Trov, all have been released from their contracts, according to TVLine. However, that does not mean that the program is canceled after two seasons. Apparently, it all comes down to how busy executive producer David Fincher is.

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix movie Mank and when producing the second season of Love, death and robots"Netflix said in a statement to E! News." Can visit again Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime I felt it was not fair for the actors to prevent them from looking for another job while he was exploring his own work. "

McCallany has been on Twitter sharing articles about the program, specifically stating that it was not canceled, just … in limbo, and thanking fans for their understanding.