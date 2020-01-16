No, Mindhunter is not canceled, but there is some bad news …

Case closed by Mindhunter? Maybe or maybe not.
The cast of the Netflix series, Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany Y Anna Trov, all have been released from their contracts, according to TVLine. However, that does not mean that the program is canceled after two seasons. Apparently, it all comes down to how busy executive producer David Fincher is.
"David is focused on directing his first Netflix movie Mank and when producing the second season of Love, death and robots"Netflix said in a statement to E! News." Can visit again Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime I felt it was not fair for the actors to prevent them from looking for another job while he was exploring his own work. "
McCallany has been on Twitter sharing articles about the program, specifically stating that it was not canceled, just … in limbo, and thanking fans for their understanding.
Created by Joe Penhall, the period drama is based on the book Mindhunter: within the FBI Elite Series Crimes Unit. Together with Fincher, Penhall and Charlize Theron They are among the executive producers of the series that debuted for the first time in 2017.
The program follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Trov), all members of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit. The first season followed the characters until 1977-1980 while consulting with Edmund Kemper (Cameron britton) to learn the inner workings of how a serial killer's mind works. The second season was established between 1980 and 1981 and was based on the case of Wayne Williams. Damon Herriman appeared in the second season as Charles Manson.
The second season of nine episodes of Mindhunter fell on Netflix in August 2019.