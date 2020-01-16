Niall Horan talks about Selena Gomez's album "Rare,quot; – Fans tell them to "get married,quot;

The singers were seen at a dinner together last year and since then, people on social media have been begging them to date! However, Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have already made it clear that they are just friends!

At the same time, that didn't stop fans from asking them to "get married,quot; after the former One Direction member showed his support for Selena's new music.

So is! Niall turned to social media to tell the world that he had already heard Selena's new album titled Rare and that he was definitely a fan.

It all started with a follower who asked: "niall, have you heard selena's new album yet?"

Alongside that question, the fan had also attached a black and white photo of the couple of singers.

It didn't take long to answer: "Yes, and it's brilliant."

The complement that the user had included in the publication was taken from the account of Sel's close friend, Courtney López, and shows her, Niall and her intimate circle enjoying a delicious dinner at the Osteria Mozza restaurant in L.A.

He retired in October and that was also what started the speculation of appointments.

Of course, they were having dinner with friends, so it shouldn't have been a date, but since Niall hugged Selena, there were still many people who couldn't help wondering if there was anything more than friendship. among the stars

Yes and it's bright – Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 13, 2020

Then, a few days later, Selena was posting on Niall's single and encouraging her fans to broadcast it, just adding to the rumors!

However, during an interview with 90.9 Brekkie Crew of Australia last month, Niall addressed him and said: Tengo Do I have a girlfriend? No I do not. I am very single. Very single. "

As for Selena, she has also been saying in recent interviews that she is single and has actually been for the past two years.

Anyway, this still did not prevent fans from sending them in the present, commenting on things like: "pls get married,quot;. / "Two beautiful loves." "/" I love you both together. "



