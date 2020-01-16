NHL reportedly struggles to ease tensions between Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames

The enmity of Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk makes Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and NHL itself look forward to the next team meeting.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the league has taken significant steps this week to calm the tensions between both sides before Kassian's suspension ends just in time for him to play in the next & # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39 ;. LeBrun reported that NHL Player Security Department chief George Parros and league hockey operations director Colin Campbell made separate phone calls with the general managers of both teams this week, expressing the need for both sides calm down before the next game.

In addition, Parros, who was once a well-known NHL executor, will attend Rogers Place in Edmonton for the next edition of the rivalry to ensure that colder heads prevail amid a war of words between the two teams.

MORE: Zack Kassian on Matthew Tkachuk: "He messed with the wrong guy,quot;

Kassian was suspended on Monday for instigating a fight with Tkachuk after the main flame antagonist criticized him with two controversial blows on January 11. Since the original coup, the striker has implied several times that he will seek reprisals in Tkachuk in the future.

"I'm not crying about the blows, it's hockey. It's a hockey game. It's tough," Kassian told reporters on Tuesday. "You play with fire, you will eventually get burned. He messed with the wrong guy and I don't think he realizes we're in the same division and (I) have a great memory."

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl backed Kassian this week when he told reporters he would "probably get rid of the ice,quot; if he finds himself playing with Tkachuk in the next game of the Stars, during which the two rivals of the division present themselves, for once, as teammates.

Tkachuk, meanwhile, chose not to comment on the situation before the Calgary game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and suggested that journalists ask him and his teammates again about the even more tense rivalry closer to the rematch at the end of month

Flames general manager Brad Treliving told reporters on Thursday that his organization has no qualms about how Tkachuk behaves on or off the ice and that they want him to continue playing the same way.

"What has bothered me a lot (that), I'm not a big fan of the media conversation and everything else, some of the comments that have been made to Matthew," Treliving told Sportsnet. "Number one, we have his back. I think there are 30 other teams other than ours that would take him to his team in a second from New York. And I think that part of the crap would be the best way to say it, write it, tweet it or speak it, I think it's just that. "

The Oilers and Flames meet again on January 29 in Edmonton, and the hockey world will be watching.