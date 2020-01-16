NFL playoff odds report: complete betting and trend guide for the AFC and NFC championship games

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to meet in Super Bowl 54 within two weeks. San Francisco and Kansas City are favored by 7.5 points in the NFL betting line this Sunday, but the big favorites did not fare well during the conference championship week in the last two decades.

Since 1999, there have been 16 conference championship games with an extension of six points or more and the favorite is 11-5 in a row and 5-11 ATS in those games. That bodes well for the homeless Green Bay and Tennessee, who seek to achieve surprise and play for a Super Bowl title in Miami.

San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) vs. Green Bay Packers, O / U 45

There hasn't been much line movement in the NFC championship game. San Francisco opened as a touchdown favorite on Green Bay on Sunday night, and there was an initial action on the Packers. The line dropped to 6.5 points for a brief moment before returning to a seven floor, but then we saw that San Francisco's money turned off number seven earlier in the week. However, this number is likely to close at seven, as the hook will be very attractive closer to the start.

The total has not moved since it opened. Oddersmakers nailed this number in the nose since it has not fluctuated 45 throughout the week, and is not expected to change, except for some late changes in terms of injuries or weather.

Betting Trends

Green Bay is 7-1 ATS against teams with winning records this season, but that defeat came in Santa Clara. The Packers were dismantled by Robert Saleh's defense when the 49ers achieved a 37-8 victory at the end of November. Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career, throwing only 104 yards in the loss, and Green Bay failed to exceed 200 total yards at night.

However, the Packers have enjoyed the role of loser in the postseason, and have 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a loser in the playoffs. San Francisco has not done well as a favorite in recent history by publishing an ATS 7-19-1 mark in its last 27 games in which they were favored, but the Niners have covered five of their last seven games against Green Bay.

Over has been the bet to be made in the NFC championship game, since the over has cashed in 18 of the last 28 matches. Four of the last five games have exceeded the total, and the excess is 10-4 since 2005.

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Tennessee Titans, O / U 53

Tennessee entered Arrowhead Stadium and knocked down Kansas City earlier in the season, so the Titans are confident they can achieve the surprise to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in their history. Derrick Henry has been a force of nature in his last eight games, running for more than 1,200 yards to put the Titans in a Super Bowl game, but Tennessee is a considerable underdog according to the NFL betting odds in this game. .

There has been no movement in terms of the total since the differential has remained constant in Kansas City -7.5 since Sunday night. However, we have seen considerable action in the past since this number has moved from 51 to 53 points. Both defenses will have difficulty leaving the field, so this looks like a shooting.

Betting Trends

The Titans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games, and they are excellent 5-0 ATS in their last five road games. They have already gone to Kansas City, New England and Baltimore and came out with victories during the second half of the season, so they are likely to be a popular money line election later in the week.

However, Kansas City has been even hotter, registering a 6-0-1 ATS mark in its last seven games. However, Andy Reid's curse remains intact, and despite last week's coverage against Houston, the Chiefs are only 3-8 ATS in their last 11 postseason games. Tennessee has covered four consecutive games against Kansas City, and the Titans are confident they can control the clock with Henry carrying the load.