New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant against Odell Beckham Jr. for slapping the officer's ass

TSR Updatez: There is a reason why we have been taught to keep our hands on ourselves, Roomies. Everything is fun and games until the law gets involved. That is certainly the case with Odell Beckham Jr, who now faces an arrest warrant obtained by the New Orleans Police Department. Authorities were ordered after an accusation of simple aggression against Odell for allegedly hitting an officer's butt after the victory of the LSU national championship over Clemson, according to the Bleacher Report.

A police spokesman told NOLA.com that the police requested charges after a video of the alleged incident appeared on social media. In the video, Odell Beckham Jr. is shown slapping the officer and saying "get the gat,quot; repeatedly.

In the video, you can also see that the officer had spoken with Odell but his words were not audible.

You can watch the video below:

Now, for all the Roommates who are not so familiar with football, Odell was excited because he was once the star receiver of LSU, so it is clear that he takes pride in his alma mater.

So far, there has been no word. from the Odell camp about the court order.

We will make sure to keep you informed about any updates.