New Orleans police issue an arrest warrant against Odell Beckham Jr. for simple battery charging

It seems that Odell Beckham Jr.'s antics on Monday night were not limited to delivering cash to LSU players.

The New Orleans television station, WDSU, citing a police source, reported Thursday that the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant against Beckham, for a simple battery charge.

MORE: How OBJ accidentally made NCAA antics in a cash booklet

The video of the incident shows Beckham, a former Tigers and current Cleveland Browns catcher, involving an officer in the LSU locker after his 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game. The video shows Beckham hitting the officer's back when his back was turned. The officer turned to verbally confront Beckham but did not physically attack him.

The confrontation is probably due to the fact that police told LSU players after the game that they couldn't smoke cigarettes in the locker room. Reports from Michael Casagrande of AL.com indicated that police threatened to arrest players who did not quit smoking.