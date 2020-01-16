A new species of feathered dinosaur has been discovered in China, and described by American and Chinese authors and published today in the journal, The Anatomical Record.The one-of-a-kind specimen offers a window into what the earth was like 120 million years…
New feathered dinosaur shows dinosaurs grew up differently from birds
