NBA trade rumors: Find the agreement of Andre Drummond, but could point to Steven Adams of Thunder

Andre Drummond may be on the move before the exchange deadline of February 6, but it seems he won't need to find a new home in Georgia.

The Hawks "no longer relate,quot; to the Pistons in an agreement for the two-time All-Star, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Atlanta emerged as a possible destination earlier this month, but the Hawks feel comfortable moving away from Drummond and considering other options before the 2020 NBA Draft and free agency, according to Haynes.

NBA TRADE TERM: Latest news, rumors, goals

While the Hawks are in Drummond, they may be considering an exchange that involves another great man. Haynes reports that Thunder center Steven Adams is "on the Hawks' radar." The 26-year-old is one of the few Oklahoma City players who could soon be part of business conversations. Adams is a solid rebounder, screen installer and paint finisher and would combine very well with Trae Young.

In terms of commercial mechanics, Adams is in the books for $ 25.8 million this season and $ 27.5 million in 2020-21, so it would be a challenge for most teams to get it. Luckily for the Hawks, they have multiple expiring contracts (Chandler Parsons with $ 25.1 million, Evan Turner with $ 18.6 million, Allen Crabbe with $ 18.5 million) and could offer a first-round pick acquired from the Nets or one of their own selections .

If Atlanta finally chooses to pass the deadline without a major change in its list, the main office could pursue Drummond in free agency without losing any assets, assuming he rejects the $ 28.8 million player option in his current contract. The Hawks hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference (9-32), so there is no good reason to rush to an agreement for a non-existent playoff boost.

Drummond will remain a player to follow for the next few weeks, as several teams have asked about him, including the Knicks. But don't expect to see him wearing a Hawks shirt, at least not this season.