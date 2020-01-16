NBA COACH Doc Rivers DUMPS Blonde Wife – For Younger & # 39; Black & # 39; Girl !!

The Los Angeles Clippers NBA coach Doc Rivers left his wife for 34 years for a younger "black,quot; woman. We put the word "Black,quot; in quotes, because Doc's new love interest is very clear.

According to new reports, the married Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers is breaking up with his wife Kristen Rivers. The two have been married since 1986. The couple, who has four children together, including NBA player Seth Rivers, has never announced a separation. But new reports suggest that the two are in the process of divorcing.

Doc was seen last night, on a romantic date with a woman & # 39; Black & # 39; much younger. The paparazzi took pictures of the new couple at a dinner at the San Vicente Bungalow in West Hollywood. And both seemed very romantic.

In a photo, the two seemed to share an intimate moment while the young woman placed her head on Doc's chest while he held her while they waited for the valet.

Doc's photos and his new baby will be leaked online shortly. . .