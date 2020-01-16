Movie producer: & # 39; James Bond can be any color, but he's a man & # 39;

A movie producer has closed rumors that the next James Bond could be a woman, but says that a man of any color can play the character.

There have been rumors that British actor Idris Elba could be the next Bond. And although some people were outraged by the possibility of a Black Bond, many were excited about the prospect.

But a Bond woman is off the table.

"It can be any color, but it's a man," bond producer Barbara Broccoli said. "I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman interpret it. I think women are much more interesting than that."

Current Bond, Daniel Craig will play Bond for the fifth and last time in the next film, No Time to Die. Producers have not yet named the actor who will take his place.