Mose Masoe: Hull KR prop won't play again after a spinal injury | Rugby League News





Mose Masoe underwent emergency surgery after suffering a spinal injury against Wakefield

Hull KR coach Tony Smith confirmed that pillar Mose Masoe will not play again after suffering a serious spinal injury in the pre-season friendly last Sunday at Wakefield.

The former 30-year-old St. Helens striker underwent emergency surgery at the Leeds General Nursing and, after four days in intensive care, is transferred to the spine unit of Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Smith revealed at a press conference Thursday afternoon that Masoe lost all sensation from the chest down after one of the three artificial discs in his neck gave way and pinched his spinal cord after an innocuous collision.

"This is an injury that ends his career," Smith confirmed. "If Mose can walk, it will be a success."

"All this is still unknown and we have to be careful what we propose as a result."

"Mose has two lovely daughters here in this country and a young son in Australia who is suffering and worrying about his father, and an unborn child on the way.

"There are different measures of success. I know you are eager to hug your children again."

"It seemed very, very, very bleak until he had his operation. He has made some good improvements and every little improvement is a great improvement from where he was first expected with him."

A fundraising scheme has been established to help Masoe, and the Rugby League Benevolent Fund took his family to England to be by his side.

Smith also revealed that Sporting Chance is providing assistance to the rest of the players.

Masoe also played for St Helens

Masoe has been named co-captain by 2020, with the second rower Weller Hauraki assuming the role of captain of the Rovers club after the departure of Joel Tomkins.

Hauraki, who was always present in 2019, will be out of the game for at least two months after being told he should undergo an ankle reconstruction, but Smith says the appointments were made before last Sunday's game.

"This is not a reaction to recent events," said Smith. "We want these two young people to represent our club and still do."

"Mose will play a role for us wherever he can, he will have some input and motivation for the team. He already did it after sending a video message."

"I want everyone to understand that it was agreed last week, that that would be the case and that it has not been a reaction to recent events.

"We are really proud that he remains involved and has a great impact on our team and club. We are really proud to have them both as our captains."

Hauraki said: "It is a great honor for me to captain this club and the boys I have played with during the last year."

"It makes it even better to share something like this with Mose, it gives me more motivation to come back and do it for both of us."