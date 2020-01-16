Monica publishes some sensual photos, shades her ex as she reveals her amazing requirements for her new boyfriend

Monica and former basketball star Shannon Brown divorced in 2019 after nine years of marriage, and it seems she is ready to move on with her life.

Recently, the mother of three children went to social networks, where she made it clear that she was ready to go out again, but has some criteria.

The singer and reality star was asked if she is currently romantically involved with a man and dropped this pearl: "I'm not looking! When the time comes, I just want her to be God fearing, hardworking, honest, with principles and integrity that will never be compromised || OH, and there is a high requirement for this trip. "

He later shared a photo with an adorable dog and used his legend to let the world know that he is not interested in men who behave like dogs and break his heart.

The artist wrote: "The only type of dog welcome in my life … Two-legged dogs are NOT welcome (insert smize) 😂 …". #NoDogsAllowed # 4LegsOnly #ThisDogsBeautiful #NotMineWeJustPlayedAwhile 🤍 #TOOTSyourethebest ”

A fan had this reaction: "I don't make dogs or dogs like $ ninjas * 😂😎😂😎 How cute! Is this a Labradoodle? I would LOVE to get one of these as a service / therapy dog ​​for my daughter, who has autism I heard they are AMAZING companions!

Another sponsor stated: "The height requirement simply ruled out more than half of the black men in Atlanta,quot; I swear you make me want to delete my entire page! Your photos are amazing! 🔥🔥🔥 "

This person said: "Look, I'm not the only one who says you have to have a certain height to ride this ride." Tall girls also want to look up. "

In a recent interview, Monica talked about her ex with love and compassion: “We were married for almost nine years, and I think that changes in life really brought us the best of us sometimes. I take responsibility on my part. Divorce has not been easy. "

The R,amp;B singer added: "Wherever I go, it's the first thing that comes up. However, one thing about me is that I'm going to respect him to death. Because he didn't do anything. … I don't hate him. … I think that there is a difference when you get away from something and really get angry. "

Monica seems to know what she wants.



